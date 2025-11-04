KUALA LUMPUR: A police investigating officer testified in the High Court here today that Muhammed Yusoff Rawther had knowledge of, control over, and ownership of the two imitation pistols discovered in his dark blue Nissan Teana during a raid near a condominium in Bukit Kiara last year.

Inspector Aiman Mohd Suhaimi, 32, from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Brickfields police headquarters (IPD), said Yusoff was the only individual who approached the vehicle before police detained him.

He said the two imitation pistols were found under the front passenger seat of the car.

“Checks with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) confirmed that the car was registered under the accused’s name, and no other individuals were found to have access to the vehicle,“ he said while reading his witness statement.

Inspector Aiman was testifying in the trial of Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who faces charges of drug trafficking and possession of imitation firearms.

Questioned by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman, the 12th prosecution witness stated that, according to Yusoff’s police statement, the car was given to him by his aunt, who handed over two sets of keys when the vehicle was transferred to his name.

“However, one of the keys went missing while the accused was in the process of moving into Senada Residence in late July last year. He also mentioned that the last time he used the car was on the night of September 5, 2024, after which he left the key on a dining table,“ the witness said.

However, Aiman said no police report was lodged regarding the lost key and he did not investigate the matter further as Yusoff did not provide a location where the key had gone missing.

“Yusoff also said that he was the sole user of the car. His girlfriend, who lived with him at the condominium, has her own car,” he said.

Aiman also told the court that when he interviewed the accused’s aunt on Sept 12 last year, she was aware of damage to the car door two weeks before the police raid.

“The accused admitted during questioning that he had not had the time to send the car for repairs, despite being aware that the security system had been faulty for two weeks,” he said, adding that the car should have been parked at the designated condo parking lot instead of on the roadside to avoid potential risks.

Aiman, who investigated the case under the Arms Act 1960, said forensic analysis confirmed the pistols were not real firearms but gas-powered imitation weapons using carbon dioxide (CO2).

“The barrels of both weapons were not made of gunmetal and lacked key components like a breech block or a functioning trigger mechanism. They were incapable of firing live ammunition. A firing test could not be conducted as no pellets or bearings were provided,” he said.

The trial before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin continues this afternoon.

Muhammed Yusoff is accused of trafficking 305 grammes of cannabis in a vehicle in front of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters surau at 10.15 am on Sept 6, 2024.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

He was also charged with possession of two fake firearms near a condominium on Jalan Bukit Kiara at 9.25 am on Sept 6, 2024.

The charge, under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960, provides a maximum penalty of one year in prison or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.