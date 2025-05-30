KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia (YWM) has denied any involvement in fundraising activities that promise cash rewards in return for donations.

YWM, in a statement today, clarified that such activities were carried out by a scam syndicate misusing the names of YWM and the Tabung Musa’adah JAKIM-YWM to collect donations illegally.

“This scam uses an online marketing platform, where members of the public are invited to join WhatsApp and Telegram groups, and are then asked or coerced into making donations with the promise of cash rewards in return.

“YWM stresses that it has never entered into any form of collaboration, agreement or recognition with the online marketing platform for the collection of donations under Tabung Musa’adah JAKIM-YWM, Tabung Sa’adah JAKIM-YWM, or any other fund or waqf initiative organised by YWM,” the statement said.

YWM also reminded the public not to be deceived by any offers, invitations, or advertisements for waqf contributions via online marketing platforms, WhatsApp groups, Telegram, or any other unauthorised channels.

YWM also said that all official donation matters could be conducted through its official website: www.ywm.gov.my, as well as its official social media platforms: www.facebook.com/YayasanWaqafMalaysia (Facebook), www.instagram.com/YayasanWaqafMalaysia (Instagram), https://x.com/rasmi_YWM (X), and www.tiktok.com/@yayasan_waqaf_malaysia (TikTok).

According to the statement, YWM will not hesitate to take legal action against any parties found misusing the name of Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia or YWM products for fraudulent purposes.

Any information or complaints related to the scam can be directed to YWM via its official channels by emailing info@ywm.gov.my or via WhatsApp at 019 2007481.