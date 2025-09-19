Zahid to seek immediate clarification from MIC president on PN move

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will seek immediate clarification from MIC president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran regarding the party’s potential move to join Perikatan Nasional.

The Deputy Prime Minister confirmed that he would personally discuss the matter with Vigneswaran in the near future.

Ahmad Zahid stated his intention to directly address the issue when briefly speaking to reporters after officiating the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Encyclopedia launch and translator appointments.

Media reports had previously indicated Vigneswaran’s openness to MIC cooperating with or joining the opposition coalition.

Vigneswaran clarified that any potential cooperation remained at an early discussion stage and had not been finalised.

The MIC president noted that his party’s relationship with PAS and Bersatu differed from the historical UMNO-DAP rivalry.

Vigneswaran highlighted MIC’s previous successful collaborations with both PAS and Bersatu leadership without issues.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had earlier claimed several parties expressed interest in joining PN without naming specific organisations.

The PAS leader made these comments on September 12 when questioned about potential BN component parties considering joining the opposition coalition. – Bernama