Zambry confirms receiving UKM VC’s resignation letter

TANJONG MALIM: Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir today confirmed to have received the resignation letter from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman.

Zambry said that in the letter, received a few days ago, Mohd Ekhwan stated his intention to focus on other matters.

“He has performed his duties well and is respected by his peers,“ he told reporters after launching the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Higher Education Forum at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris here.

Zambry added that he respected the decision and expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Mohd Ekhwan’s service.

He said that the appointment of a new vice-chancellor would follow the usual process and would be announced later.

Earlier, the media reported that Mohd Ekhwan had announced his resignation as UKM vice-chancellor effective Sunday.

He was first appointed to the position on Jan 1, 2021, until Dec 31, 2023, before his tenure was extended.