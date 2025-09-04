Zara Qairina’s fatal injuries consistent with fall, not assault, says pathologist

KOTA KINABALU: A forensic pathologist testified that the fatal injuries sustained by 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir were consistent with a fall rather than an assault.

Dr Jessie Hiu, who has been with the Department of Forensic Medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital since 1998, stated the teenager must have either jumped or swung before being found unconscious.

She based this conclusion on the position and location where Zara Qairina was discovered near her school dormitory on July 16.

Dr Hiu explained that the height and structure of the concrete railing made it possible for the victim to climb over and stand on top of it.

She verified photographs from a scene demonstration conducted by a medical officer who assisted in the investigation.

The pathologist confirmed there was no forensic evidence to support claims the victim had been assaulted into unconsciousness before being placed at the scene.

She stated that injuries from assault typically involve significant force with extensive skin and soft tissue damage.

“The fractures sustained in both of her feet were severe and would require a high-impact force, typically seen in falls from a height or road traffic accidents.”

Dr Hiu added that fractures to the lumbar vertebrae were caused by internal force rather than external direct impact.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17, one day after being found unconscious in a drain.

The Attorney General’s Chambers announced an inquest into her death on August 13 after reviewing the police investigation report.

Her remains were exhumed for a post-mortem examination on August 8 following orders from the AGC.

The hearing continues before Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, who is serving as the coroner. – Bernama