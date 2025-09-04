KL parking touts face backlash over unauthorised fee collection

TWO guys who were collecting parking fees for cars parked at a public space in Kuala Lumpur has sparked anger among netizens for seemingly collecting the money without proper authorisation.

A car owner confronted the two guys and asked for a receipt for the parking payment. The two guys didn’t have any receipt and responded saying “if you don’t want to pay, then just get lost”.

Many netizens felt like the two guys were just parking touts who were illegally collecting money from motorists who were parked at the public space.

@-ENIX- said just make the video go viral so local authority will do their job.

@Hot-Advantage9236 said parking touts will ask money from people even if their car is not parked in their land, which is unfair.

The user almost started a fight with some parking touts once but managed to stay composed and restrained himself.

@whoba suggested people to share the exact location of the car park so others who may park there won’t give in to paying the scammers.

@speedycatz said this is just like Indonesia where parking touts are everywhere and he suggested people to clamp down on them as soon as possible before this culture becomes entrenched.

@bad2dbone3 said these parking touts would sometimes resort to damaging your car if you don’t pay them the money they ask for.

@Petronanas said “my dad literally quarreled with 2 local Indian touts who proceeded to chase us on their bikes onto the highway when refused payment. This was way back in 2000s in the alley between shop houses beside Pacific Mega Mall in severance Perai.”

@facy88 wonders if these parking touts ever considered that common folks are already troubled by financial burdens and have had enough with paying for things.

@lireisa encouraged people to stop them before the situation becomes like Indonesia and the reaction changes from “it’s fine if you don’t pay, just go away” to “I’m going to ruin your car if you don’t pay”.