Zarina Zainuddin among winners of Wonder Women Awards 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Juggling the challenges of life as an actress and entrepreneur, Zarina Zainuddin continues to raise her autistic twin sons, Muhammad Raizal Azrai Abu Raihan (Azal) and Muhammad Razil Azrai Abu Raihan (Azil), with remarkable love and resilience—never once complaining or making excuses.

Her determination in balancing her artistic career, business, and responsibilities as a mother—while serving as an inspiration to many—has earned her the Worthy Promise of Home Award at the Worthy Wonder Women Award 2025, held on Thursday.

Grateful for the recognition that celebrates women’s extraordinary leadership achievements in conjunction with National Women’s Day, Zarina described the award not just as a personal honour but also as a reflection of her journey as a mother, artist, and entrepreneur.

“Parenting is vital—we must stay attentive to our children and family, always being present regardless of the circumstances. No matter a child’s flaws, we must accept them and guide them toward growth.

“If a child has problems, it actually stems from us because we allowed them to drift,” said the mother of four sons, including twins Azal and Azil.

Receiving the award at the KL Wellness City Gallery here, the Seremban-born actress said she prefers a loving approach in raising her children, especially when facing the challenges of today’s social media influences.

“Don’t make children afraid of us. I treat my children like friends so they can share any problem with me, and when we are always there for them, God willing, they will continue to respect and love us,” she said. Zarina is also active in giving talks about her experience raising her autistic children.

Meanwhile, preacher, educator, and founder of Tahfiz Madinatul Huffaz, Datuk Dr. Norhafizah Musa, who received the Worthy Heart of Wisdom Award, said the recognition opened her eyes to the significant role of women at home, in schools, and in industry.

“This award opened my eyes to the fact that women play a big role whether at home, in schools, or in industry. The most important ‘software’ for a Muslim woman is faith and trust in Allah SWT. Everyone has their own strengths, so nurture that potential,” she said.

At the same event, artiste, educator, and entrepreneur Dr. Soo Wincci was honoured with the Worthy Community Impact Award for her contributions to the community and dedication in inspiring the younger generation.

Admitting that she nearly gave up when the creative industry was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Petaling Jaya-born Soo Wincci described the award as encouragement to continue serving.

“Many times I felt like quitting, but recognition like this gives me new strength. Wonder Women is not about being a diva, but about those who truly serve. To be a ‘superhero’, we must help many people, even in small steps,” she said.

In addition to the three personalities, the Worthy Wonder Women Award 2025 also recognised seven other figures:

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Chairman of the National Population and Family Development Board (Worthy Women Icon Award)

Datuk Dr. Colin Lee, Founder of Alpha IVF and Women’s Specialists as well as Kuala Lumpur Wellness City (Worthy Inspirational Award)

Ema Malina Abu Bakar Tajudin, Founder of FM Media Communications and Publisher of The CEO magazine (Worthy Youth Creative Award)

Laila Johari, Managing Director of LSFP Sdn Bhd (Worthy Mentor Award)

Puan Sri Datin Prof. Dr. Rohini Devi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Binary University (Worthy Visionary Award)

Datuk Freida Mohd Pilus, Founder of Cempaka School (Worthy Entrepreneurship Award)

Datuk Fatimah Abdul Hamid, retired senior police officer, DCP (B) (Worthy Leadership Award)

- Bernama