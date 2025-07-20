Zayn Rayyan neglect case verdict to be announced tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The fate of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, will be determined tomorrow as the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court delivers its decision on whether they must defend themselves against neglect charges. Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh will rule at 9 am on whether the prosecution has established a prima facie case.

If the court finds sufficient evidence, the couple will be called to enter their defence. Otherwise, they will be acquitted. The prosecution closed its case on April 24 after presenting 28 witnesses over 20 trial days. Witnesses included the boy’s caregiver, forensic experts, and child witnesses.

The couple faces charges under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or a RM50,000 fine. They are accused of neglecting their autistic son, leading to his death near their Damansara Damai apartment in December 2023. - Bernama