Zubir Khan receives Muhibbah Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Zubir Khan, who rose to fame on social media with his Tamil hit Yennado Macha, has been selected by the jury to receive the Muhibbah Award for August. The award recognises his contributions to unity through his music, which resonates with people from diverse backgrounds.

Zubir, whose real name is Muhammad Zubir Mohamad Ali, 24, was chosen for the award for embodying the spirit of unity and harmony (muhibbah) through his Tamil songs, which have received widespread acclaim from Malaysians of various backgrounds.

Thrilled by the recognition, the young man of Pakistan-Malay descent described the award as both a surprise and a source of motivation to continue creating music.

“I lost my right hand when I was four, and for a long time, I thought my disability would stand in the way of my success. However, I eventually realised that it’s not an obstacle as long as we don’t stop trying.

“... and I never expected that my songs would go viral and contribute to uniting Malaysians. I am deeply grateful, as this is the first award I’ve ever received, and it’s a memory I will cherish forever,“ he said when met after receiving the award here today.

The Muhibbah Award was launched last year through a collaboration between the National Press Club of Malaysia (NPC) and enterprise solutions provider MACROKIOSK. The award seeks to honour individuals, groups, or organisations that have significantly contributed to fostering unity and harmony within society.

The singer of Oh My Khadale, received the award from NPC Exco Captain (Rtd) Abdul Rahmat Omar Mohammed Hanif, who represented NPC President Datuk Ahirudin Attan. Zubir took home RM2,000 in cash and a certificate of appreciation.

Zubir first gained recognition by performing Tamil songs at wedding events and releasing cover versions since 2018. Among his original Tamil compositions are Nenji Yenghutu, Marainthe Uyire, Soga Kathai, Per Yenne Solle, and Yennode Macha, all of which have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

The youngest of five siblings, Zubir is currently gaining popularity for his song Oh My Khadhale or OMK, a duet with his friend Ezra Kairo. He plans to release a mini album this year.

“I will also be releasing a single, Deepavali Sudah Mari, on Oct 26 in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali festivities. I hope to continue creating and singing new songs that will inspire others to embrace the spirit of unity and live in harmony,“ said Zubir, who cites Indian composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander as his idol.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahmat Omar expressed hope that efforts to promote the spirit of muhibbah would continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and united Malaysia.

“Achieving this goal requires the cooperation of every Malaysian, beginning with instilling this spirit in the younger generation.

“Zubir has demonstrated an admirable spirit of muhibbah by uniting people through his passion and talent. His commitment to bringing Malaysians together through music has been recognised and appreciated by the jury,“ he said.