$!2025 Proton X70 Previewed – Exterior and Interior Improvements, Now With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The latest iteration of the Proton X70 has arrived, bringing a host of enhancements and updates that position it as a formidable contender in the SUV market. This new model builds on its predecessor’s strengths while incorporating significant improvements in performance, design, comfort, and connectivity. Here’s an in-depth look at what the new Proton X70 has to offer.

Performance Enhancements The new Proton X70 features a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that delivers a maximum power of 177PS at 5500rpm and a peak torque of 255Nm at 1500rpm. This impressive performance is supported by several key improvements. The engine benefits from enhanced combustion efficiency, which results in cleaner emissions and better overall performance. Efforts have been made to improve noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) characteristics at low speeds, contributing to a quieter and more refined driving experience. Advanced thermal management systems help maintain optimal engine temperatures, while reduced friction within the engine enhances efficiency. Additionally, the new transmission with smaller gear ratios for the 3rd through 6th gears lowers engine RPM during regular driving, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces engine load. Enhanced software calibration in the Engine Management System (EMS) and Transmission Control Unit (TCU) further optimises fuel consumption and overall efficiency. These enhancements help the new X70 achieve a balanced blend of power and efficiency, making it a standout performer in the 1.5-litre engine category.

Design Upgrades The new Proton X70 introduces several design upgrades that enhance its visual appeal and functionality. The exterior features a new hood and fender, a redesigned front bumper, and a new grille with an infinite weave diamond pattern and chrome finish, giving the vehicle a bold and powerful look. The LED headlamps, equipped with 47 pieces of LEDs, offer improved illumination and a modern aesthetic. The rear of the vehicle also benefits from a redesigned bumper, and the new alloy wheels, available in two-tone finishes, come in various sizes depending on the variant. A new power tailgate with nearby auto open functionality adds convenience.

Inside, the X70 has been updated with a new 3-point shift lever similar to the X90, an improved steering wheel, and a multicolour ambient lighting system with 72 colour selections and three modes: single, breathing, and multicolour. For the interior, Premium X and Premium variants offer Stone Grey upholstery and Nappa leather seats.

Safety Features The new Proton X70 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies. These include Walk Away Auto Lock and Nearby Auto Door Unlock features for enhanced security and convenience, a 360 Camera Display for better manoeuvring, and an Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold for improved safety. The SUV also includes 13 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Centering Control, providing extensive driver assistance and safety.

NVH Performance Addressing NVH concerns, the new X70 features several improvements. Gear whine has been minimised compared to the previous generation, resulting in a quieter cabin. The new 7-Speed EVO300 Transmission offers smoother operation, and enhanced insulation and improved processes contribute to a more premium feel, with better noise suppression throughout the vehicle, including reduced air conditioning compressor noise. These improvements position the new Proton X70 as competitive in terms of NVH performance within its segment.

Connectivity and Technology The X70’s infotainment system has been upgraded with a new 12.3-inch screen offering a resolution of 1920×720, powered by a dual quad-core processing unit with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Proton Link app allows remote control of the engine, windows, locks, and air conditioning settings. The “Hi Proton” voice command system manages windows, sunroof, AC, navigation, and music streaming. Connectivity options include 3 USB Type-A ports and 2 USB Type-C ports. The infotainment head unit now comes with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Colours The new Proton X70 is available in a range of attractive colours, including Marine Blue (Flagship), Jet Grey, Armour Silver, Ruby Red, and White.