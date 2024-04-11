PORSCHE has expanded its 911 model lineup with the launch of the new 911 Carrera T, designed for driving purists seeking agility, reduced weight, and an immersive sound experience. This latest edition focuses on essentials, featuring a six-speed manual transmission and, for the first time, is available as both a coupé and a cabriolet.

Power and Precision

The Carrera T derives its power from Porsche’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo boxer engine, producing 394PS and 450Nm of torque. Equipped with the Sport Chrono Package as standard, the 911 Carrera T can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds (4.7 seconds in the cabriolet) and reaches a top speed of 295km/h (293km/h for the cabriolet). Its lightweight design, aided by reduced insulation and full bucket seats, trims the weight down to 1,478 kilograms, making it over 40 kg lighter than the standard 911 Carrera.

Enhanced Handling and Chassis Dynamics

The Carrera T benefits from Porsche’s rear-axle steering as standard, allowing for sharper cornering and increased stability. Its adaptive sports suspension, lowered by 10 mm, is precisely tuned for a sportier ride, while anti-roll bars at the front and rear further improve handling. Fitted with 20/21-inch Carrera S light alloy wheels, the car is optimised for responsiveness.

Distinctive Styling

Exterior details, including accents in Vanadium Grey and a redesigned spoiler lip borrowed from the Carrera GTS, set the Carrera T apart. Colour choices span from Porsche’s unique Legends and Dreams palettes, along with bespoke options through Porsche’s Paint to Sample programme. Inside, the Carrera T features black trim, contrasting stitching, and a dashboard stopwatch from the Sport Chrono Package, evoking classic Porsche styling.

Interior Exclusivity

For added refinement, Porsche offers the Carrera T design package, introducing Gentian Blue accents across the car’s interior, seat belts, and headrests. The cabin’s sporty aesthetic is completed with a walnut gear knob and tartan-patterned seat centres, while the standard GT sports steering wheel includes a mode switch for added versatility. Seat choices include the standard four-way adjustable sports seats, with options for Adaptive Sports Seats Plus or lightweight full bucket seats.

By prioritising dynamic performance and offering unique customisation options, the new Porsche 911 Carrera T brings a distinctly purist experience for drivers, making it an ideal choice for those who value the essence of driving.