A tool or a replacement?

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, and the automotive sector is no exception. As AI’s capabilities expand, its role in car design has become a topic of intense debate among industry leaders. While some see it as a revolutionary tool, others question whether it could eventually replace human creativity altogether.

Mercedes-Benz Global Design Chief Gorden Wagener and Maserati’s design chief Klaus Busse have offered contrasting perspectives on AI’s future in automotive design. Wagener, in a recent interview with ABC, acknowledged that AI is already being integrated into Mercedes-Benz’s design process but remains imperfect. He highlighted the challenge of sorting through AI-generated concepts, stating that “99% of what AI produces is useless, and the sheer quantity is the biggest problem.” However, he also predicted a future where AI dominates vehicle styling, suggesting that in ten years, most design work could be done by AI, potentially rendering human designers obsolete. Wagener even joked that his successor might be a machine that costs far less than his salary.

This vision raises fundamental questions about the quality and creativity of AI-generated designs. While AI’s ability to generate thousands of design options could lower costs for automakers, it remains unclear whether a machine can truly replicate the artistry and intuition of a skilled designer.

Maserati’s Klaus Busse, however, offers a more measured view. He acknowledges AI’s ability to produce designs at astonishing speed, quipping that he could generate “50 Maseratis while having an espresso.” However, he warns that AI lacks true innovation, as it merely reflects existing trends found on the internet. “AI is not seeing the future; it’s only a mirror of what already exists,” Busse explained, stressing that AI-generated concepts still require significant human oversight to refine and perfect.

The debate between Wagener and Busse highlights a broader question: Is AI poised to replace human creativity, or is it simply a powerful tool to augment it? For now, designers remain essential in curating and refining AI’s output. However, as AI continues to advance, it may eventually handle even the curation process, potentially redefining the role of human designers in the industry.

While AI’s ability to streamline design processes and reduce costs is undeniable, its impact on craftsmanship and creativity remains uncertain. Automakers must find the right balance between human ingenuity and machine efficiency. The future of car design may still lie in the hands of both humans and AI—but for how long?