ARMOR ALL, the renowned name in automotive care and a brand under Energizer Holdings Inc., has officially launched its high-performance Armor All Podium Series in Malaysia. Developed through an exclusive partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, the new product line made its debut alongside a special public event at Elmina Lakeside Mall, designed to showcase its premium capabilities while engaging local car enthusiasts and families alike.

The event highlighted the standout product from the range–the Armor All Podium Series Interior Detailer–alongside demonstrations of its trusted exterior offerings. Visitors were treated to complimentary car wash services, giving them a hands-on introduction to the advanced formulations now available to the Malaysian market.

This new Podium Series represents a significant leap in car care technology, incorporating hybrid ceramic formulas based on advanced SiO₂ compounds. The result is a range that provides exceptional surface protection, long-lasting water repellency, and high durability across various vehicle surfaces. The collection has been designed with both professional detailers and everyday car owners in mind, combining performance with ease of use to suit Malaysia’s climate and urban driving conditions.

The Armor All Podium Series includes several standout products: the Hybrid Ceramic Wash & Shine, which delivers a slick, sudsy gloss and hydrophobic protection; the Hybrid Ceramic Tyre Shine, offering a deep, lasting shine for up to four weeks; and the Hybrid Ceramic Exterior Detailer, which enhances colour depth and forms a protective barrier on all exterior surfaces including vinyl wraps and decals.

For interior care, the series includes the Interior Detailer, formulated to clean and refresh a range of surfaces including glass, tech screens, and premium materials while offering UV protection and a natural finish. Rounding off the lineup is the Hybrid Ceramic Protectant, which shields surfaces from dust buildup and future staining, reinforced with UVA and UVB protection.

The new packaging also reflects Armor All’s commitment to sustainability and user experience, featuring recyclable PET bottles and specially designed spray triggers for controlled application.

According to Energizer Malaysia’s Business Director for Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, Diane Lee, the collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing has brought a level of car care innovation previously reserved for the elite racing world into the hands of everyday drivers. She noted that Malaysians have a strong connection to their vehicles–not just as a mode of transport but as an extension of their personality–and that the Podium Series was developed to meet these emotional and practical needs.

As part of the nationwide rollout, the public is invited to try the full range at Elmina Lakeside Mall’s Open Carpark from 21 to 22 June 2025, between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM. This launch event underscores Armor All’s aim to provide premium automotive care that’s accessible, efficient, and tailored to local needs.

With its launch now underway, the Armor All Podium Series is available for purchase at selected retail locations across Malaysia and through authorised online platforms, offering consumers a new standard in vehicle maintenance and presentation.