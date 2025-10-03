MALAYSIA is set to welcome a new airline, Ascend Airways Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which plans to begin operations with two Boeing B737-800s and four B737 MAX 8s by the end of 2025. Unlike previous Malaysian start-up airlines that struggled to compete against national carrier Malaysia Airlines and low-cost giant AirAsia, Ascend Airways will take a different approach by focusing on aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) services for passenger and cargo transport.

Backed by UK-based Ascend Airways, a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group (ASG), the airline benefits from the support of the world’s largest ACMI provider. ASG, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, operates a fleet of over 200 aircraft and oversees 16 businesses covering various aviation sectors, including cargo operations, ground handling, aircraft leasing, maintenance, and digital media.

As part of the ASG network, Ascend Airways Malaysia aims to enhance the country’s aviation industry by offering reliable ACMI services to airlines, tour operators, charter brokers, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations. The airline’s website indicates that it intends to bridge service gaps in the Malaysian aviation sector by providing flexible short-term and long-term leasing options.

In November 2024, Ascend Airways achieved a key milestone by securing conditional approval for an Air Service Permit (ASP) from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom). The permit, valid from November 15, 2024, to November 14, 2025, is required for airlines offering unscheduled air services, in contrast to an Air Service Licence (ASL), which is issued to scheduled commercial carriers.

Currently, Ascend Airways is in the process of applying for an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), a crucial step before commencing operations. CAAM Chief Executive Officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud confirmed that the airline has submitted its application, but the timeline for approval remains uncertain. Once granted the AOC, the airline will need to secure a full ASP from Mavcom before launching operations.

Mavcom’s website states that an ASP application typically requires at least 90 days for processing, with approvals lasting up to ten years. Presently, Malaysia has 13 ASP holders, with Ascend Airways among the two companies that have received conditional approval.

The airline is led by local aviation expert Germal Singh Khera, who serves as director and CEO. Khera, a well-respected figure in Malaysia’s aviation sector, has over 30 years of industry experience, including a tenure with Malaysia Airlines. He also played a key role in the establishment of Mavcom in 2015. The management team includes Director of Flight Operations Captain Wan Harris, Chief of Pilot Training and Standards Captain Aminullah Mohamed, Chief of Pilot Operations Captain Zahirudin Mohd Farok, Head of Ground Operations Shamsul Idrus, Head of Commercial Linda Foo, Head of Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation Helmy A Razak, and Chief Financial Officer Augustinas Zemaitaitis.

International aviation reports indicate that ASG is expanding its global footprint by launching four new airlines, including one in Brazil, another in the Philippines, and a Thai-based carrier, Thai SmartLynx, which received operational approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand in late 2023. In the Philippines, ASG is actively pursuing an AOC for a new wet-lease airline.

With its strategic backing and experienced leadership, Ascend Airways Malaysia is poised to make an impact on the region’s aviation sector by providing specialized ACMI services. However, its success will depend on securing the necessary regulatory approvals and carving out a niche in the competitive Southeast Asian market.