Aston Martin first carmaker to introduce Apple CarPlay Ultra globally

ASTON MARTIN has taken a bold step forward in the digital transformation of its vehicles by becoming the first car manufacturer in the world to offer Apple’s next-generation CarPlay Ultra, solidifying its position at the intersection of automotive luxury and cutting-edge technology.

CarPlay Ultra, unveiled as Apple’s latest evolution of the CarPlay platform, is now available across new Aston Martin vehicles in the United States and Canada. The system will also be rolled out globally over the next 12 months and offered as an update to current models equipped with Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment system. Customers can expect the new technology in models such as the DBX, Vantage, DB12, and Vanquish, with updates for existing vehicles to follow in the coming weeks via the brand’s dealership network.

With the introduction of CarPlay Ultra, drivers are offered a fully integrated, intuitive digital experience that connects their iPhone seamlessly with both the infotainment touchscreen and the digital instrument cluster. The technology allows for real-time information display, personalised layout options, and full-screen map and media visualisation, enabling users to tailor their in-car experience with ease.

This latest advancement reflects Aston Martin’s ongoing commitment to elevating performance and luxury beyond traditional benchmarks. The integration of CarPlay Ultra is part of the marque’s broader strategy to provide customers with advanced functionality and unmatched personalisation options. In collaboration with Apple, Aston Martin has ensured that the interface remains faithful to its distinctive design language while offering extensive customisation, including various themes for the digital dials, colour schemes, and wallpapers.

CarPlay Ultra also allows users to operate core vehicle functions such as climate control and radio through the system, either via touchscreen, physical controls, or voice commands using Siri. In addition, widgets powered by iPhone can be added to both the infotainment display and the instrument cluster, giving drivers essential information at a glance while maintaining the visual elegance expected of the Aston Martin brand.

The foundation for this integration lies in Aston Martin’s bespoke infotainment system, which was first introduced with the DB12 in 2023. Developed entirely in-house, the system marks a pivotal shift for the British carmaker. By owning the software platform, Aston Martin has had the flexibility to work closely with Apple to ensure seamless compatibility with CarPlay Ultra and a consistent user interface that aligns with its luxury ethos.

The infotainment system features a 10.25-inch Pure Black capacitive touchscreen capable of recognising single and multi-finger gestures. While digital control is central to the system’s operation, key mechanical functions—such as gear selection, driving modes, heating, and ventilation—are operated via tactile buttons for precision and convenience. Override controls for chassis settings, electronic stability, exhaust sound, and parking assistance are also readily accessible, ensuring that driver engagement remains paramount.

According to the brand’s leadership, Aston Martin sees the adoption of CarPlay Ultra not only as a technological upgrade but also as a strategic move to enhance customer satisfaction through greater personalisation and functionality. The brand’s CEO, Adrian Hallmark, stated that working with industry leaders like Apple exemplifies Aston Martin’s mission to deliver more than just dynamic performance and handcrafted luxury—it also aims to deliver digital innovation that matches its reputation.

Apple, in turn, has highlighted the partnership as a significant milestone in reimagining the in-car experience. CarPlay Ultra is designed to offer a more unified and consistent interface for drivers, combining the familiar capabilities of the iPhone with deep integration into the vehicle’s digital systems.

To access CarPlay Ultra, users will require an iPhone 12 or newer, running iOS 18.5 or later.

With this rollout, Aston Martin continues to set benchmarks in the high-performance luxury sector, marrying heritage and modernity in its relentless pursuit of automotive excellence.