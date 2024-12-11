Bentley crossover SUV EV to debut in 2026

BENTLEY is accelerating toward its electric future, building on a path that began with the introduction of the Bentayga Hybrid in 2018. With plug-in hybrid versions of the Continental GT and Flying Spur now available, the luxury automaker has officially announced plans for its first fully electric vehicle (EV), set to debut in 2026.

This new EV will be a luxury urban crossover SUV, described by Bentley’s new CEO, Frank-Steffen Walliser, as “compact” — a term that is relative in Bentley’s world. Measuring under 5003mm in length, it is expected to be similar in size to the Porsche Cayenne or Audi Q7 and will likely share its platform with the forthcoming Porsche Cayenne EV.

While Bentley has withheld technical details, Walliser emphasised that the upcoming model will prioritise usable range and charging speed to meet the demands of modern luxury car buyers. Addressing concerns about the transition to electric power, he assured, “We don’t want to make just any electric car; we want to make a Bentley.” The brand remains committed to preserving the unique qualities that define a Bentley, even without the traditional engine sound. Bentley board member Matthias Rabe hinted at innovative solutions to replicate the emotional experience of a combustion engine without merely copying conventional engine notes.

Bentley’s electrification strategy, initially called Beyond 100, has been rebranded as Beyond 100 Plus, reflecting an adjusted timeline for full carbon neutrality, extended from 2030 to 2035. The shift is driven by both regulatory pressures and growing customer interest, though Walliser acknowledged that the transition will vary across different markets.

This announcement underscores Bentley’s ambition to balance modern sustainability with its storied heritage of opulence and performance. As the brand embraces its electric transformation, it aims to redefine luxury mobility for the next generation.