THE Allianz-BikesRepublic.com Motorcycle of the Year Awards 2025 is a motorcycle award like no other in Malaysia. Instead of merely announcing the winners in our social media portals, the the trophies were conferred to the winners in a prestigious gala dinner.

Held at the Saujana Hotel Kuala Lumpur last night (19 February), the winners were from 16 different categories – 12 for motorcycles, 2 for Malaysian motorcycle personalities, 1 for the best motorcycle related company, and 1 for a motorcycle service provider.

The motorcycles were extensively tested, the data collated systematically, and finally, the results were debated among the panellists to determine the winner. You can be assured that there is no one getting superfluous awards.

The Winners

So here we are, what you have been waiting for. (Nope, there is no Best Country Album of the Year category and winner.)

1. Kapcai of the Year: Yamaha Y16ZR

2. Scooter of the Year (Above 250cc): Honda ADV 350

3. Scooter of the Year (Below 250): Vespa Sprint S 150

4. Sportsbike of the Year: Triumph Daytona 660

5. Touring Bike of the Year: Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

6. Cruiser of the Year: Harley-Davidson Road Glide

7. Naked Bike of the Year (Below 1000cc): Yamaha MT-09

8. Adventure Bike of the Year (Above 800cc): Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro

9. Adventure Bike of the Year (Below 800cc): Honda Transalp 750

10. Modern Classic Bike of the Year (Above 500cc): Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

11. Modern Classic Bike of the Year (Below 500cc): Triumph Speed 400

12. Malaysian Motorcycle Of The Year Overall Champion: Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

13. Malaysian Motorcycle Personality Of The Year: Ahmad Faez Bin Tan Sri Yahaya

14. Malaysian Rider of the Year: Dato’ Ahmad Azhar Othman (Awie)

15. Malaysian Innovator of the Year: RCB

16. Motorcycle Insurance Provider Of The Year: Allianz Insurance

As you can see from the list, the brands being distributed by Didi Group has at least one winner, sweeping 6 of the 12 categories nominated.

However, the single manufacturer who won the most awards was Triumph, however capturing the ⁠Malaysian Motorcycle Of The Year Overall Champion award was the Suzuki GSX-S1000GX.

Another two of the Big Four Japanese makers, namely Yamaha and Honda captured two categories each.

What the Award Means for Motorcycle Buyers

Motorcycle comparisons in the Malaysian motorcycle media is not a true commonplace, unlike among the overseas media fraternity. This award sought to bring motorcycle reviews to a higher level in order to benefit motorcycle buyers in making their choices.

The Allianz-BikesRepublic Motorcycle of the Year Awards 2025 also seeks to provide industry players a yardstick to measure the effectiveness of their products in the country. It is also a great opportunity for them to market their products proudly.

The Reviews

Do stay with us at BikesRepublic.com for the review of the Allianz-BikesRepublic.com MOTY winners in the coming days.

The awards was organised by BikesRepublic.com in association with DSF.com, and sponsored by Allianz Malaysia Berhad.