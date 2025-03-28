In the spirit of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, BHPetrol continued its annual tradition of promoting road safety and enhancing the travel experience for Malaysians through its ‘Balik Kampung Dengan Selamat’ program. This year, the initiative was held at BHPetrol Sg. Besi Harmony station (PLUS Southbound), a strategically located rest stop equipped with various facilities catering to motorists traveling south from the capital.

During the event, BHPetrol distributed 300 souvenir bags filled with snacks and beverages to customers, offering them refreshments for their long journeys. In addition to the giveaways, motorists received Hari Raya envelopes containing BHPetrol vouchers, which could be redeemed at any of the company’s fuel stations nationwide. To emphasise the importance of vehicle safety during the festive travel period, a complimentary vehicle inspection was provided at the PLUS 9-checkpoint safety station. Customers were also given essential road safety advice, particularly on long-distance driving, through a session led by PLUS Senior General Manager of Operations, Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz. The event also featured an informative video presentation by digital influencer Abang Gan from PanduLaju, reinforcing key travel safety measures.

BHPetrol Chief Executive Officer, Ir Azizul Azily Ahmad, expressed his hopes that all motorists would exercise caution while traveling to their hometowns for the celebration. He encouraged them to make use of BHPetrol’s Infiniti fuel for a smoother drive and to take advantage of BHPetromart’s range of snacks and drinks available at the stations. He also extended his festive wishes, reminding travelers to prioritise safety while enjoying the holiday with their loved ones. The program was attended by key industry figures, including PLUS Chief Commercial Officer, Mohd Fauzi Bin Puniran, and Wawasan Bintang Chief Executive Officer, Idris Mohd Noh, who represented one of BHPetrol’s strategic partners. Senior officials from BHPetrol and PLUS were also present to support the initiative.