BMW Group showcases future innovations

ON its journey toward the Neue Klasse era, the BMW Group presented the innovations of its next-generation vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2025.

“Innovative strength, a pioneering spirit, and sheer driving pleasure - these traits are deeply rooted in BMW’s DNA,” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “With the Neue Klasse, our customers experience them on an entirely new level: a more intuitive user interface, even more progressive design, and a driving experience that is more precise and dynamic than ever. By the end of this year, we will put the mobility of the future on the road.”

At the heart of BMW’s presentation were two key innovations: the BMW Panoramic iDrive smart display and operating system, and the lightning-fast Heart of Joy central computer.

BMW introduced the Panoramic iDrive in a version developed specifically for the Chinese market. In collaboration with local technology partners, BMW tailored its Operating System X to Chinese users, offering exclusive digital functions available only in China.

The Panoramic Vision display projected content across the full width of the windscreen, creating an entirely new interactive experience. Approximately 70% of the software in the Chinese version consisted of locally developed and adapted code, reflecting BMW’s commitment to its “China for China” strategy.

Exclusive features included an AI-powered BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, developed through collaboration with Chinese tech giant Alibaba. Over the course of the year, BMW planned to further enhance this system with “AI Reasoning by Deepseek,” enabling seamless integration between the vehicle and the outside world.

BMW also debuted the Heart of Joy central computer, capable of processing information ten times faster than previous systems, achieving millisecond-level latency. It was responsible for driving dynamics such as propulsion, braking, charging, recuperation, and partial steering functions.

BMW unveiled the Heart of Joy inside the BMW Vision Driving Experience, a high-performance test vehicle developed as a “rolling laboratory.” This one-off machine generated up to 1.2 tonnes of downforce and 3G of lateral forces, levels comparable to Formula 1 cars.

The Vision Driving Experience showcased an innovative luminescent paintwork, which recharged in daylight and glowed in the dark with colours ranging from neon yellow to pink gradients, depending on ambient light and UV stimulation - highlighting BMW’s creative and technological edge.

Although the Vision Driving Experience was not intended for production, the Heart of Joy system would power all Neue Klasse all-electric BMW models starting with the launch of the iX3 from the new Debrecen plant in Hungary later this year. A China-specific version, developed by BMW’s Shanghai design team, would follow in 2026, produced at BMW’s Shenyang plant.

The MINI brand also made a strong appearance at Auto Shanghai 2025. The highlight included the debut of the new John Cooper Works model generation. Paying tribute to MINI’s illustrious motorsport history, a classic Mini that competed in the Monte Carlo Rally and the MINI John Cooper Works Pro - winner of last year’s Nürburgring 24-hour race - was displayed.

Completing MINI’s lineup were the new MINI Cooper Convertible, which celebrated its market debut in China, alongside the MINI Cooper 3 Door, MINI Cooper 5 Door, and the MINI Aceman.