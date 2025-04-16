BMW Group Malaysia has kicked off celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the BMW 3 Series, a model that has become a cornerstone of the brand’s identity and an enduring presence in Malaysia’s automotive landscape since the 1970s. As part of the celebration, the company unveiled the new BMW M340i xDrive Edition 50 Jahre, a commemorative model limited to just 50 units and available exclusively through BMW Shop Online for a recommended retail price of RM396,800. Since its debut in 1975, the BMW 3 Series has undergone seven generations of evolution, consistently reflecting the brand’s core values of dynamic performance, cutting-edge technology, and timeless design. This legacy continues to resonate in Malaysia, where the model has built a loyal following and helped shape the perception of premium automotive excellence. Compared to its predecessor, the exterior of the New BMW M340i xDrive Edition 50 Jahre features a distinctive M rear spoiler, adding to the car’s sporty rear profile. It also comes equipped with M Performance Parts as standard, including M Performance side skirts that further enhance its athletic stance. Inside, the cabin is refined with an M Performance centre armrest wrapped in Alcantara, along with Carbon Fibre M Performance gearshift paddles, reinforcing its sporty identity.

The interior is further upgraded over previous versions with Sensatec upholstery, a luxury instrument panel, and galvanic buttons that offer a more premium and tactile driving experience. Taking exclusivity a step further, the special edition includes a unique “50 Jahre Edition” insignia on the cup holder plaque and a bespoke exterior engraving on the B-pillar, highlighting its limited production status. At the heart of the driver-focused cockpit is the BMW Curved Display, which integrates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen control display. This advanced interface is powered by the latest BMW Operating System 8.5, ensuring seamless connectivity and functionality. For audiophiles, the 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon Surround Sound System delivers a rich and immersive sound experience. Under the hood, the New BMW M340i xDrive Edition 50 Jahre is powered by the robust 3.0-litre B58 in-line six-cylinder engine, producing 387hp and 500Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250km/h. In terms of advanced driver assistance, the model is equipped with Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, and Parking Assistant Plus, enhancing both safety and convenience. Buyers can choose between Sensatec Perforated upholstery in Black or Tacora Red, while exterior colour options include Alpine White, Arctic Race Blue, M Brooklyn Grey, and Black Sapphire.