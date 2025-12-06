BMW Malaysia unveils the 330i M Sport and 320i Sport

BMW GROUP MALAYSIA has marked the return of its flagship automotive showcase after a decade, MY BMW World 2025, by unveiling four new locally assembled models. Under the theme Driven by Legacy, Defined by Progress, the event underscores the brand’s continued emphasis on blending tradition with technological advancement. Among the models revealed were the new BMW 330i M Sport, BMW 320i Sport, BMW 218i Gran Coupé Sport, and BMW X3 xDrive20i M Sport.

A part of the event was the introduction of the new BMW 330i M Sport and BMW 320i Sport, two additions to the 3 Series family, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the iconic model line in Malaysia. These new variants follow the earlier arrival of the BMW 330Li M Sport, further enriching the 3 Series line-up with distinct styling and powertrain options.

Visually, the BMW 330i M Sport asserts a sportier character, featuring a blacked-out kidney grille, M Aerodynamics package, and a more dynamic stance complemented by staggered 19-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke 996 M Bicolour design with run-flat tyres. In contrast, the BMW 320i Sport embraces a more executive design ethos, characterised by a Pearl Chrome grille, Satin Aluminium exterior accents, and 18-inch V-spoke 780 Bicolour wheels, also fitted with run-flat tyres.

Both sedans come equipped with LED headlights that include high-beam assistant and ambient lighting with a specially designed door-area projection unique to the latest BMW 3 Series. For added convenience, an automatic tailgate function is standard across both variants.

Inside, the cabins reflect BMW’s modern design direction, with a reimagined slim dashboard that incorporates narrow air vents and galvanic controls for improved usability, particularly in the ventilation system. Central to the interior is the BMW Curved Display, which combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with a 14.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen. Operating on BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect, the system allows intuitive access to vehicle functions, navigation, and entertainment. Standard features also include BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a head-up display, and augmented navigation with real-time overlays.

Performance-wise, the BMW 330i M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine, delivering 258hp and 400Nm of torque. Mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and rear-wheel drive, it achieves 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h. Meanwhile, the BMW 320i Sport utilises the same engine configuration but is tuned to produce 184hp and 300Nm, resulting in a 0–100 km/h sprint in 7.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 235 km/h.

The BMW 330i M Sport is further distinguished by features such as variable sports steering, an M leather steering wheel, Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite trim, M headliner in anthracite, a luxury instrument panel, galvanic embellishers, and a HiFi loudspeaker system. In contrast, the BMW 320i Sport is outfitted with a sports steering wheel and interior trim finished in “Dark Graphite” matt.

In terms of advanced safety and driving support, both models are equipped with Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and BMW’s Driving Assistant package. This includes Lane Change Warning, Speed Limit Information, Rear Crossing Traffic Alert with brake intervention, and Exit Warning. Parking Assistant Plus is also standard, featuring Park Assist, Reversing Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Surround View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder, and an Anti-Theft Recorder.

Customers can choose from a range of exterior paint finishes including Alpine White, Black Sapphire, and Arctic Race Blue. Exclusive to the BMW 330i M Sport is the M Brooklyn Grey finish, while the 320i Sport is also available in Skyscraper Grey. Both vehicles come with Sensatec Perforated upholstery in Black.

With the MY BMW World 2025 showcase and the launch of these four CKD models, BMW Group Malaysia underscores its commitment to shaping the future of premium automotive experiences, seamlessly integrating tradition with forward-thinking innovation.

The BMW 320i Sport is priced from RM290,000, and the BMW 330i M Sport starts from RM313,800.

Additionally, the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) programme ensures peace of mind with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, along with 5 years / 100,000km of service coverage. For Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), service coverage extends to 6 years with unlimited mileage, while an 8-year high-voltage battery warranty. With BMW Roadside Assistance, customers can receive 24/7 emergency support – including towing, courtesy cars, and hotel accommodation in the event of an unprecedented emergency.