BMW marks 30 years in Mexico with exclusive M2

BMW is celebrating three decades of operations in Mexico with the launch of a special-edition M2, the BMW M2 Coupe 30 Years Edition. Though the M2 itself is less than a decade old—having debuted as the F87 model in 2015—the limited-edition model honours the company’s 30-year milestone in the country, where it has maintained a strong presence.

The M2 30 Years Edition is a locally built vehicle, produced at BMW’s San Luis Potosi plant, and designed by Mexican native José Casas. Only 30 units of this exclusive sports coupe will be produced, one for each year since the first BMW 3 Series E36 rolled off the assembly line at the Lerma Plant in Toluca back in 1994.

This limited-run version comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and will be offered in two matte finishes from BMW’s Individual catalogue: Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Pure Grey. Inside, the M2 is outfitted with carbon bucket front seats, offering an immersive driving experience.

Mechanically, the M2 30 Years Edition is based on the updated second-generation model, which was introduced earlier this year. With rear-wheel drive and a power output of 473hp—an increase of 20hp over the previous version—it delivers thrilling performance. Those equipped with the automatic transmission boast an additional 50Nm of torque, bringing the total to 600Nm, but the manual edition retains its focus on driving purity with its three-pedal configuration.

Other features of the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) version include refined exterior design elements, such as silver-contoured badges and standard black exhaust tips. The interior has been upgraded with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, iDrive 8.5 infotainment, and new central air vents, while the body-hugging seats remain an individual option.

This exclusive edition will be available only to customers in Mexico, marking a significant chapter in BMW’s manufacturing history in the country. Production will take place at the San Luis Potosi facility, continuing a legacy that began in Toluca in 1994 with the E36 3 Series.