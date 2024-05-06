$!BMW unveils fourth-generation 1 Series with significant upgrades

BMW is gearing up for a major shift with the launch of the fourth-generation 1 Series, including a new M Performance variant. Despite retaining its front-wheel-drive architecture, the new iteration brings a host of cosmetic and technological upgrades while hinting at a future shift in nomenclature by dropping the “i” from its petrol model names, starting with the M135.

Performance and Powertrain Options

The M135 will be available at launch, powered by the latest iteration of the B48 engine. This 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 296hp in regions with stricter emissions regulations and 312hp elsewhere. Torque is consistent at 400Nm, enabling the M135 to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h.

Other engine options include a 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder mild-hybrid in the 120, producing 168hp and 280Nm of torque. This variant can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.8 seconds and has a top speed of 225km/h.

For diesel enthusiasts, there’s the 120d with a 2.0-litre turbo engine, generating 161 horsepower and 280Nm of torque, achieving 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 222km/h. A more affordable 118d variant offers 148hp and 360Nm of torque, completing the 0-100km/h sprint in 8.3 seconds and matching the 120d’s top speed.

Exterior and Design Evolution

The new 1 Series maintains its recognisable silhouette, but with sharper, more aggressive headlights and taillights reminiscent of the latest X2. The M Performance version, the M135, stands out with a quad exhaust system borrowed from the X1 M35i and X2 M35i, and the signature M-specific side mirror caps and kidney grille badge. The M135 also features plenty of glossy black trim and a sportier grille with horizontal slats.