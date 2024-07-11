Bolt is launching its ride-hailing service in Malaysia

BOLT, Europe’s leading mobility company, is launching its ride-hailing service in Malaysia’s Klang Valley, aiming to provide a fast, convenient, and eco-friendly way for residents to navigate the city. The new service allows users to request rides through the Bolt app, while also offering flexible income opportunities for local drivers, who can set their schedules independently. By increasing transportation options, Bolt’s entry is expected to help alleviate public transport demand, making shared mobility more accessible and offering an alternative to existing ride-hailing services.

Bolt’s mission emphasises reducing reliance on privately owned vehicles and addressing urban challenges such as congestion, air pollution, and limited public spaces. The company envisions integrating its platform into the urban transit network, encouraging the shift to shared mobility solutions that support a more sustainable urban environment.

Afzan Lutfi, General Manager of Bolt Malaysia, highlighted the company’s goal of building cities centred around people rather than cars. “In Malaysia, we’re committed to reducing traffic congestion and transforming public spaces by shifting from private car ownership to shared mobility,” he explained. “By providing affordable and low-emission mobility options, Bolt is not only supporting Malaysia’s urban mobility goals but also enhancing the quality of life in Klang Valley and beyond.”

As the demand for ride-hailing grows in Malaysia, Bolt’s app includes safety features and robust customer support to foster trust between riders and drivers, reinforcing a safe and reliable travel experience. Bolt’s launch marks a step towards shaping a more connected, accessible, and liveable future for Malaysia’s cities.