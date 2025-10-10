Budget 2026 enhances maritime defence preparedness

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026, tabled today, reflects the MADANI Government’s strong commitment to enhancing the country’s maritime defence preparedness.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said Budget 2026 serves as a vital continuation, where nearly RM1 billion has been allocated to the agency with four initiatives to strengthen the capabilities of its fleet and key infrastructure.

He added that it also reflected the MADANI government’s commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the MMEA through several key initiatives, such as the procurement of a Maritime Surveillance Aircraft, as well as the construction of the MMEA state complex in Tok Bali, Kelantan, and the Maritime Zone Complex in Kudat, Sabah.

“The redevelopment of the MMEA and Marine Police Force (PPM) Integrated Complex in Labuan also showed the government’s concern in ensuring the welfare and morale of every member of the agency under the Home Ministry (KDN) continues to be strengthened, thus elevating their spirit and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“The continuation of support from Budget 2025 to Budget 2026 clearly shows that the MADANI Government constantly pays serious attention to the security needs of the country’s waters. The MMEA is confident it can further enhance its preparedness to curb encroachment, smuggling, illegal fishing and various other maritime crime threats,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosli also stressed that MMEA personnel will continue to carry out this trust with full dedication, in line with the government’s aspirations to ensure that the country’s maritime sovereignty and security are always guaranteed.

“The MMEA stands firm in supporting the Prime Minister’s leadership in realising the MADANI Budget agenda that is centred on the well-being of the people, national security and resilient development,” he said. – Bernama