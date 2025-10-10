MAF plans prudent spending of Budget 2026 allocation across all branches

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will adopt prudent spending practices, focusing on “jointness” (deep integration) across its branches in line with efforts to build the Future Force.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar said the Armed Forces will also continue to strengthen the capabilities of each of its service branches: the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, and Royal Malaysian Air Force.

“In addition, the welfare of our personnel will be prioritised to maintain morale and ensure the long-term sustainability of the MAF, thereby fostering dedication and boosting preparedness in defending the nation,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nizam added that the MAF is committed to ensuring the government’s objectives in Budget 2026 are met, which will bolster national border security, enhance international defence relations, and safeguard Malaysia’s sovereignty.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Defence and MAF have been allocated RM21.74 billion for 2026, a 2.92% increase compared to 2025.

Of this, RM14.11 billion is for operating expenditure, while RM7.63 billion is for development expenditure.

“The entire MAF community expresses its appreciation to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for the announcement of the MADANI Budget 2026, which we warmly welcome,” he said. – Bernama