Penang welcomes Budget 2026 inclusion of priority projects

GEORGE TOWN: Nearly half of the priority projects proposed by the Penang government under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) have been included in Budget 2026, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government expressed its appreciation to the federal government for the various projects and initiatives announced in the budget, which would directly benefit the people of Penang.

Among the projects proposed during the engagement session on March 18 and now listed under Budget 2026 were the widening of the North-South Expressway from the Juru Toll Plaza to the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza to ease traffic congestion in the area.

“Other projects include the construction of the Kubang Semang Health Clinic, development of an Integrated Health Complex in Seberang Perai Tengah, upgrading of raw water intake points at Titi Kerawang and Teluk Awak, and installation of raw water pipelines to the Teluk Bahang Dam.

“The upgrading of the Bertam Sports Complex in Kepala Batas and construction of an underground passage linking Jalan Mount Erskine to Jalan Burma, including improvements at the Jalan Mount Erskine, Jalan Gottlieb, Jalan Burma and Jalan Bagan Jermal junctions, are also among those listed,” he said in a statement today.

Chow, who is also Batu Kawan Member of Parliament, said Penang also welcomed the RM2.3 billion allocation through Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd to enhance nationwide airport management efficiency, which would benefit the Penang International Airport.

He said the national flood mitigation project, which includes the Sungai Nyiur Flood Mitigation Project in Seberang Perai Utara, was also expected to bring positive impact to local communities.

“The announcement that UDA Holdings Bhd will spearhead the development of wakaf land in Penang with an investment of nearly RM250 million, and the RM300 million commitment by the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) to develop an independent living housing project for senior citizens on Baitulmal land in Kepala Batas, aligns with the state’s commitment to strengthen Islamic development,” he said.

Chow also hoped for further details on the status and implementation of the listed projects to enable the state government to prepare accordingly for timely execution.

“On behalf of the state administration, I also hope the Prime Minister will officiate the launch of the 24th Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Seberang Perai as scheduled in November,” he added.

Earlier, Anwar tabled Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat, which will pool and optimise national resources, including funds from government-linked investment companies (GLICs), federal statutory bodies and Minister of Finance Incorporated entities, through public expenditure totalling RM470 billion compared to RM452 billion last year.

The figure includes RM338.2 billion in federal operating expenditure, RM81 billion in development expenditure and RM30 billion in GLIC investments. – Bernama