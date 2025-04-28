IN a concerted effort to bolster electric vehicle (EV) adoption and support Malaysia’s transition to low-carbon mobility, BYD Sime Motors has entered into a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Transport (MOT). This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to reducing carbon emissions through the wider use of EVs in both public and private sectors.

The “Jom Pandu BYD Bersama MOT” initiative is a six-month programme designed to offer Ministry personnel an immersive EV driving experience. Backed by Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd—a subsidiary of Gentari Sdn Bhd—two EV chargers have been installed at the MOT headquarters in Putrajaya to support the campaign.

At the official launch ceremony held at the Ministry’s complex, the partnership was inaugurated by Transport Minister YB Loke Siew Fook and Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director for Southeast Asia at Sime Motors. They were joined by Deputy Transport Minister YB Datuk Haji Hasbi Bin Habibollah, MOT Secretary General YBhg. Dato’ Jana Santhiran Muniayan, General Manager of BYD Sime Motors Adeline Lew, and Izuan Hafiz, Head of Green Mobility MY-SG at Gentari.

Through this initiative, BYD Sime Motors is providing the Ministry with its entire lineup of EVs–including the BYD Sealion 7, BYD Seal, BYD Atto 3 Ultra, BYD M6, and BYD Dolphin–on a temporary loan basis. The test drive programme gives MOT staff hands-on experience with these electric models, allowing them to better understand their technological advancements, performance capabilities, and day-to-day practicality.

Jeffrey Gan expressed confidence that the initiative would spur a deeper appreciation for electric mobility within government ranks. He affirmed that BYD Sime Motors is proud to lead the charge alongside the Ministry of Transport in advancing the national low-carbon agenda. The experience, he noted, is designed to inspire greater EV uptake not just among the public but also within government vehicle fleets.

The collaboration represents more than a showcase of EV models–it signals a broader step towards embedding sustainable transport practices within public sector operations. By encouraging firsthand interaction with EVs, the programme aims to inform policy decisions and promote institutional readiness for the adoption of clean mobility solutions.

In support of this push, two 22kW AC chargers have been installed at the Ministry, reinforcing the role of public-private partnerships in developing Malaysia’s EV infrastructure. Gentari, which currently operates over 530 charging points nationwide, plays a central role in achieving the government’s ambitious target of 10,000 public chargers by 2025 as outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

This collaboration between BYD Sime Motors, the Ministry of Transport, and Gentari sets a precedent for future efforts to integrate electric vehicles into Malaysia’s transport ecosystem. As the country intensifies its sustainability efforts, initiatives like Jom Pandu BYD Bersama MOT pave the way for a cleaner, more energy-efficient future.