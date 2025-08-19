Chery exports 5 million cars; OMODA | JAECOO leads

CHERY International Group has set a new benchmark in the global automotive industry by becoming the first Chinese car manufacturer to export over five million vehicles. This achievement cements the company’s position as China’s top passenger car exporter for an unprecedented 22 consecutive years.

July 2025 proved to be a defining month for the brand. Chery secured a “Double 500” milestone, recording the fastest climb among automakers on both the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune China 500 lists for the second year running. Globally, the Group leapt from 385th in 2024 to 233rd place, while its domestic ranking surged from 100th to 59th.

Much of this momentum can be traced to the rapid ascent of OMODA | JAECOO, which has carved out a reputation for attainable luxury, refined design, and innovation that challenges established segments. Since its inception, the brand’s appeal has extended across 44 markets, including ASEAN, Europe, Australia, and South America.

In just over two years, OMODA | JAECOO has accounted for 37% of Chery International’s total exports, with cumulative global sales surpassing 570,000 units. This pace has set a new industry record as the fastest-growing automotive brand to surpass the half-million sales milestone.

The brand’s rise has been fuelled by a strong technological backbone, highlighted by the advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS), which has played a pivotal role in expanding its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) offerings. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, NEV sales reached 13,023 units, a dramatic 460% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Across the first half of 2025, NEVs accounted for 40% of the brand’s total exports.

OMODA | JAECOO’s European presence has been equally impressive. In Spain, it became the fastest-growing Chinese car brand and the first to sell more than 10,000 units within its first 11 months of market entry.

Malaysia has emerged as one of the brand’s strongest right-hand-drive markets. The JAECOO J7’s local debut in July 2024 marked the start of a swift expansion, followed by the launch of the OMODA C9 in December 2024 and the J7 PHEV in February 2025. Exactly one year after the J7’s arrival, OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia introduced its flagship J8 SUV in July 2025, celebrating the milestone of more than 17,000 vehicles on Malaysian roads.

According to Road Transport Department (JPJ) data for the first half of 2025, OMODA | JAECOO maintained its position among Malaysia’s top five automotive brands and claimed the title of the country’s most successful Chinese marque.

Looking ahead, the company’s global export strategy will deepen investments in key territories across Europe, South America, and ASEAN. Malaysia will serve as the centralised hub for right-hand-drive production, positioning the nation as a key player in OMODA | JAECOO’s worldwide ambitions.