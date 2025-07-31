CHERY MALAYSIA shook up the local market recently with the introduction of the Tiggo Cross.

Two variants were introduced:

Chery Tiggo Cross Hybrid CSH, priced at RM99,800.

Chery Tiggo Cross 1.5 Turbo, priced at RM88,800.

Competing in the Malaysian market, the Chery Tiggo Cross is a game changer not only due to its price but also the technologies that it has to offer. It has amassed 1,000 bookings in just two days, but what makes it so popular?

Some of the technologies that are offered as standard for both variants include a 360-degree Panoramic Camera, a 15-watt wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, an electric driver’s seat, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, as well as a large 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster of equal size.

However, the top-of-the-line variant comes packed with 16 intelligent Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Some of the systems include:

Blind Spot Monitoring – Alerts the driver about vehicles in blind spots.

Autonomous Emergency Braking – Intervenes in emergency situations by automatically applying brakes.

Intelligent Headlight Control – Adjusts headlights automatically so as not to blind oncoming traffic.

Forward Collision Warning – Warns the driver of a potential frontal collision.

Lane Departure Warning – Warns the driver when the car drifts into a different lane.

Adaptive Cruise Control – Maintains a predetermined speed by automatically braking and accelerating.

Rear Collision Warning – Warns the driver of oncoming vehicles behind the car, particularly when reversing.

Lane Change Assist – Monitors traffic behind the vehicle and alerts the driver with audio-visual cues to help with safe overtaking.

The Chery Tiggo Cross 1.5 Hybrid CSH also offers seven airbags for comprehensive safety and protection.

However, the cherry on this Chery is the fact that the Tiggo Cross earned a five-star Safety Rating at the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), the independent voice on vehicle safety for Australia and New Zealand.

But that is not the only reason why the Chery Tiggo Cross has become such a darling among car buyers; it is the hybrid technology that it has to offer as well.

Called the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), the tech represents Chery’s proprietary cutting-edge hybrid powertrain technology, engineered for a cleaner and more efficient drive.

The system works by combining an internal combustion engine with electric motors as well as a battery management system.

Combined, this system offers class-leading fuel economy, lower emissions, as well as impressive driving dynamics.

The technology is the result of two decades of advancement by a global R&D system that includes eight centres, 300 laboratories and 30,000 R&D professionals. In fact, in its current fifth-generation form, the CSH system sets a new global benchmark with thermal efficiency exceeding 44.5%.

That is quite phenomenal considering that conventional petrol engines operate at a peak thermal efficiency of only 25-35% while some of the competitor hybrid systems are only able to offer 40-43% thermal efficiency.

By now, the question at the back of your mind would probably be, “but how does it work?”