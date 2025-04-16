Chinese tyre manufacturer under investigation for alleged smuggling and mislabelling in Thailand

A Chinese tyre manufacturer operating in Thailand is under official investigation following allegations of smuggling substandard tyres into the country, altering them, and fraudulently labelling them as newly produced products for both local sale and export.

According to an Industry Ministry official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case, the company in question had been granted investment privileges to manufacture vehicle tyres in Thailand using imported raw materials from China. Despite this, the company is reported to employ only Chinese workers at its Thai facility.

Authorities were alerted through tip-offs alleging that defective tyres, which had failed to meet safety and quality standards in China, were being smuggled into Thailand. These tyres were reportedly stripped of their original brand logos and rebranded before being released into the Thai market or prepared for export.

The source indicated that many of these tyres were falsely labelled as “Made in Thailand,” which has raised serious concerns within the Industry Ministry. Officials are worried that if these inferior products reach international markets under Thai branding, the country’s global reputation for high-quality rubber products could suffer considerable damage.

An inspection team was dispatched to the company’s factory to assess the situation. During the inspection, investigators reportedly discovered a significant quantity of the alleged substandard tyres stored alongside legitimately produced stock marked “for export only.”

Authorities are currently awaiting an official explanation from the company. The Industry Ministry is expected to compile its findings and submit a detailed report to Industry Minister Akanat Promphan. A decision on potential legal or regulatory actions will follow once the report is reviewed.

The identity of the tyre manufacturer remains undisclosed pending the outcome of the investigation.