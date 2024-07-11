CONTINENTAL has launched its Mini Program on the TNG eWallet, allowing Malaysian drivers to purchase Continental tyres with ease through their mobile phones. This launch is celebrated with exclusive promotions from 7 November to 30 November, coinciding with the 11.11 Mega Sale. Customers can enjoy up to RM1 million in cashback, with an average of 15% per transaction.

Additionally, any customer spending a minimum of RM300 from 7 November 2024 to 31 January 2025 will be entered into a lucky draw, with one entry for each RM300 spent. The grand prize includes a gold bar worth RM10,000, with other prizes like three iPhone 16 Pros, two PS5 consoles, two Huawei MatePad 11.5” PaperMatte Editions, and two Trapo Vouchers. Weekly winners can also receive cashback, a Limited-Edition Continental x Touch ‘n Go NFC Card, and more.

Andrea Somorova, Managing Director of Continental Tyre Malaysia, shared that this partnership reinforces Continental’s commitment to digital innovation and customer convenience in Malaysia, expanding their reach through the TNG eWallet alongside existing platforms like Shopee and Lazada. Alan Ni, CEO of TNG Digital, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the TNG eWallet’s role as a lifestyle app, which, with over 22 million verified users, now offers a streamlined, digital tyre purchase and installation experience.

The Mini Program simplifies tyre shopping by helping users find the right tyre pattern and size, apply promo codes, select dealers, and schedule installations at over 120 Continental outlets across Malaysia. Once payment is confirmed, customers can proceed to their selected dealer for free installation, with balancing and optional alignment services.