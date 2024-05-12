DINAMIKJAYA MOTORS SDN BHD, the sole distributor of the Kia brand in Malaysia, is excited to announce the arrival of the fifth-generation Kia Sportage, which is now available for booking, with an estimated starting price of RM 150,000. This award-winning model, which earned the title of 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year for Best Family SUV, is setting new standards for family SUVs with its innovative design, advanced technology, and exceptional driving comfort.

The all-new Kia Sportage offers two impressive powertrain options to cater to various driving preferences. The 2.0L Smartstream Petrol Engine generates 156hp at 6,200 RPM and 192Nm of torque, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience with its 6-speed automatic transmission. For those seeking a more dynamic performance, the 1.6T Gamma II Petrol Engine produces 177hp at 5,500 RPM and 265Nm of torque, coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for quicker acceleration and responsiveness.

In terms of design, the Kia Sportage boasts a striking exterior that redefines modern SUV aesthetics. The front features a bold black grille and futuristic Matrix LED headlamps, complemented by boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), giving it a commanding presence on the road. The side profile is sleek yet muscular, with sharp lines and a chrome beltline rising toward the rear spoiler, enhancing the vehicle’s sporty and refined look. The rear continues the dynamic theme, with broad, powerful shoulders and razor-sharp connected rear lamps, creating a striking silhouette.

Inside, the Sportage offers a spacious and premium interior designed with the driver in mind. The cabin features a curved, integrated touchscreen display that enhances its modern aesthetic. For the Sportage 2.0L variants, a 4.2-inch TFT-LED screen provides clear information, while the 1.6T variant upgrades to a larger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system also varies, with the 2.0L variants featuring an 8-inch screen, while the 1.6T variants come with a high-tech 12.3-inch system, offering seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 1.6T AWD variant also features a premium 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, providing an immersive audio experience.

When it comes to safety, the Sportage is well-equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to ensure the protection of all occupants. Standard safety features include 6 SRS airbags, ABS, ESC, Hill-start Assist, and ISOFIX child restraint anchor points. Advanced safety technologies, such as Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), are available on higher variants, further enhancing the vehicle’s safety profile.

The Kia Sportage is locally assembled at the Inokom Assembly plant in Kedah, and it is offered in four stunning colours: Astra Blue, Meteor Grey, Snowflake White Pearl, and Jet Black. The vehicle comes with a 5-year Manufacturer Warranty and a 5-year Free Scheduled Maintenance package, both covering up to 100,000 km or five years, ensuring owners have peace of mind throughout their ownership.

With its stylish design, advanced features, and powerful performance, the Kia Sportage is the ideal choice for Malaysian families looking for a versatile, safe, and comfortable SUV. It is now available for booking, starting at RM150,000.