Fiat revives petrol appeal with manual 500 hybrid After EV Misstep

FIAT is preparing to reintroduce a petrol-powered version of its iconic city car, the 500, this time blending a mild-hybrid powertrain with a six-speed manual gearbox. Recently released teaser images reveal a traditional gear shifter positioned in the familiar retro-themed interior, marking a return to basics that Fiat hopes will resonate with buyers seeking charm, efficiency, and affordability over outright performance.

The upcoming 500 Hybrid will be powered by a modest 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, paired with mild-hybrid technology, delivering approximately 69hp. While modest in output, the emphasis of this model lies not in speed but in its accessible nature–a clear shift from the more premium electric 500e, which has struggled to capture a significant share of the European market.

This new version of the 500 has a somewhat unconventional origin. Fiat originally engineered the latest 500 platform exclusively for electric power, creating the 500e with the aim of embracing the EV transition. However, with lukewarm reception and slow sales of the all-electric model, exacerbated by frequent pauses in production, the brand found itself needing to pivot.

In response to consumer hesitation over full electrification, Fiat opted to reconfigure the 500e’s platform to support an internal combustion engine. This reverse engineering process required adjustments to the chassis to house a petrol motor and the associated cooling systems. Visually, the most significant change is the addition of a functional front grille, necessary for engine cooling, which breaks slightly from the smoother, grille-less front end of the EV. Otherwise, the 500 Hybrid remains true to the modern, minimalist aesthetic introduced by its electric counterpart.

Fiat’s latest move signals a recognition that not all consumers are ready to abandon petrol just yet. By offering a familiar, manual-equipped city car with mild-hybrid efficiency, the company hopes to reconnect with traditional buyers who found the electric 500e either too costly or restrictive. The 500 Hybrid serves as a bridge between Fiat’s EV ambitions and the enduring demand for accessible petrol mobility.