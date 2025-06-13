Young graduate grateful for solo haj journey

MAKKAH: At just 24 years old, Nur Fasihah Athirah Abdul Halim never imagined she would be called to be a guest of Allah and perform the haj on her own this year, especially after her family had completed the fifth pillar of Islam just last year.

The Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from Universiti Utara Malaysia said the opportunity she received was a tremendous blessing and proof that the call to perform the haj can come earlier than expected.

“Alhamdulillah, Allah invited me to perform the haj while I’m still young. It’s true that doing the pilgrimage at a younger age really helps, as we’re still healthy and able to walk long distances, though it’s still exhausting.

“I can’t imagine how older pilgrims manage. They’re very strong and resolute. Even though it wasn’t easy, I’m grateful and relieved to have fulfilled the fifth pillar of Islam,” she said when met at the Abraj Al Janadriyah accommodation building recently.

Nur Fasihah Athirah, who is enrolled in the Protégé programme at the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) branch in Bangi, said that although she occasionally felt lonely in the Holy Land, the solo pilgrimage gave her space for reflection and to draw closer to Allah.

“It was especially challenging in Mina because everyone else had their groups, and I was alone. But I used that time to read the Quran, worship and pray. I believe that Allah gave me this opportunity so I could become closer to Him,” she said, describing the physical challenges in Mina as a real test of endurance.

She said her mother registered for haj with Tabung Haji back in 2009, when she was only eight years old, and began saving RM50 monthly for her pilgrimage fund.

“I’m deeply touched by the sacrifices of my parents. They registered me early on. Even though I’m doing it alone, I won’t let this opportunity go to waste. Thank you, Mama and Ayah,” said Nur Fasihah Athirah, the youngest of five siblings.

Initially listed under the M40 group, she later applied for a reassessment and was eventually reclassified under the B40 category, allowing her to perform the haj under the Tabung Haji assistance programme.

“I’m extremely grateful to be able to perform the haj while still young and healthy. This pilgrimage truly demands physical strength, and I pray that more young people will be given the same opportunity,” she said, adding that she also prays for the success of her friends and the safety of all Malaysian pilgrims.