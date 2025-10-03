$!GAC Emkoo launched in Malaysia

WTC AUTOMOTIF (M) Sdn Bhd (WTCA), the official distributor of GAC vehicles in Malaysia, has officially introduced the all-new GAC Emkoo, a model it dubs the “Future Styled SUV”. Available in two trims – Premium and Premium Pro – prices start from RM123,800 and RM133,800, respectively. To mark the launch, WTCA is rolling out an Exclusive Early Bird Promo for the first 500 customers. Buyers will enjoy a RM4,000 cash rebate alongside an accessory package worth RM10,000, which includes a 2-Channel DVR with 64GB memory card, Emkoo-branded kicking plates, a luggage tray, and sport pedals.

On top of that, Premium buyers receive a Vkool Solar Tint and electric power tailgate, while Premium Pro customers get the upgraded Vkool Security Tint. The Emkoo is powered by a 1.5-litre TGDI engine paired with a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. It achieves 0–100kph in 8.8 seconds, with a top speed of 190kph, and records a fuel consumption figure of 6.6L/100km (NEDC). This gives the SUV an appealing mix of punchy acceleration and everyday usability.

Inside, GAC has leaned heavily on a futuristic design theme. The driver-focused cockpit is kitted out with a Head-Up Display (HUD) that projects key information onto the windscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Practicality is another strong suit, with 638 litres of boot space – among the largest in its segment. Folding the rear seats expands this to 1,586 litres, enough for bulky weekend gear or long-haul luggage.

Safety and convenience tech is also a highlight, with Level 2 Adas features, Full Automatic Parking Assist (Fapa), and GAC’s Adaptive Vehicle Dynamic Control (AVDC) all included. The Emkoo marks GAC’s second locally-assembled (CKD) model in Malaysia, following the GS3 Emzoom. WTCA says the launch reinforces its commitment to local assembly and brand growth, while giving buyers more choice in the competitive SUV market.

The Emkoo has been previewed at roadshows nationwide since July, drawing attention with its bold styling and modern features. Buyers can choose from five exterior colours – Super Star Silver, Graphite Grey, Frost White, Asphalt Black, and the eye-catching new Star Lake Green. All variants come with a black leatherette interior with red accents, combining sportiness with a premium feel.

GAC is backing the Emkoo with a 5-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and a 7-year/180,000km engine and powertrain warranty. From October 2025, owners will also benefit from an expanded network of 45 service centres nationwide, making aftersales support more convenient.