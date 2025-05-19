Geely marks 200,000th unit of Xingyuan EV

GEELY has achieved a major production milestone with the 200,000th unit of its budget-friendly electric vehicle, the Geome Xingyuan, rolling off the assembly line. This compact city EV has established itself as a serious contender in China’s entry-level electric vehicle market, where it directly rivals BYD’s high-volume Seagull.

With a starting price of 68,800 yuan (approximately RM45,000), the Xingyuan offers customers a competitive range of features for its segment. Two powertrain options are available: a 58 kW variant capable of a 310km range under the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), and a more powerful 85 kW version that extends the range to 410km. These choices provide buyers with greater flexibility compared to many other vehicles in the same class.

The Xingyuan features Geely’s distinctive rounded front design and a hatchback rear profile. Measuring 4,135 mm in length, 1,805 mm in width, and 1,570 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm, it offers a relatively spacious interior, especially in the rear, giving it a practical edge over similarly sized competitors such as the Seagull or the BYD Dolphin here. The model is available in a range of colour options, including standout shades like pink and blue, and includes semi-concealed door handles for a cleaner exterior look.

Inside, the Xingyuan is equipped with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster as standard, while a 14.6-inch central touchscreen powered by Flyme Auto OS is available as an upgrade. Additional technology includes a 540-degree surround camera system, heated seats, wireless phone charging, and an external pedestrian alert sound system. The car also supports multiple drive modes tailored for various driving environments, including outdoor conditions.

Both versions utilise lithium iron phosphate batteries supplied by CATL, with fast-charging capabilities that allow the battery to be replenished from 30 to 80 percent in approximately 21 minutes. Performance-wise, the 85 kW model can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, positioning it among the quicker options in the entry-level segment while maintaining a longer driving range than many competitors.

The milestone of 200,000 units produced demonstrates the Xingyuan’s rising prominence in the domestic EV sector. Its blend of affordability, practical range, and advanced features has made it an attractive proposition for buyers looking beyond the usual low-cost electric offerings.

In Malaysia, the model was recently introduced by Proton as the e.MAS 5, joining the e.MAS line-up as the more compact sibling to the forthcoming e.MAS 7. With its competitive specifications and proven market performance in China, the e.MAS 5 is expected to contribute significantly to Proton’s growing ambitions in the electric vehicle space.