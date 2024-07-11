GOODYEAR is proud to be the official tyre sponsor of the Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2024, happening from 8 – 10 November 2024 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur. Known as the world’s premier customised car show, this event promises to showcase the latest in automotive technology, design, and more, drawing car enthusiasts from across the region.

Event Details

Date: 8 – 10 November 2024

Time: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Venue: MITEC, Kuala Lumpur

At the Goodyear booth, attendees can explore the latest in high-performance tyre technology and see how Goodyear is driving innovation in tyre performance and quality. This event offers automotive fans the perfect chance to engage with Goodyear and witness the exceptional standards that Goodyear tyres bring to every journey.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow car enthusiasts!