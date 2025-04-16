GWM Malaysia is ushering in the festive season with its “Raya Bersama GWM” campaign, a celebration of unity, joy, and togetherness. More than just a promotional event, the initiative aims to bring Malaysians closer through shared experiences, exclusive rewards, and festive activities.
As part of the celebration, GWM Malaysia has released a special music video, “Kita Ra Raya”, which is now available for viewing. The campaign will also feature a Raya-tastic Open House, running from April 12 to April 27, 2025, at selected dealerships nationwide. Visitors can enjoy festive refreshments and participate in the Book & Win Lucky Draw, with prizes worth up to RM150,000. Additionally, new buyers can take advantage of special Hari Raya promotions designed to enhance their balik kampung journeys.
Exclusive Raya Promotions
GWM Malaysia is offering a range of festive deals on its popular models, including:
Five years of free maintenance (parts and labour) for the GWM ORA GOOD CAT, GWM ORA 07, GWM TANK 300, and GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.
Up to RM25,000 in savings, low-interest rates, and a free home wall box charger for the GWM ORA GOOD CAT and GWM ORA 07.
6 + 2-year full vehicle warranty (excluding wear and tear) for the GWM ORA 07.
Six-year unlimited mileage warranty for the GWM TANK 300.
10,000 km free mileage with the GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.
Cui Anqi, Managing Director of GWM Malaysia, highlighted the significance of the celebration, stating that Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a time of unity and harmony. He emphasized that “Raya Bersama GWM” aims to capture this spirit through open house events, promotions, and giveaways while honoring Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity and strengthening ties with customers.
Test Drive & Win Campaign
Customers who test drive any GWM model at an authorized dealership can redeem a ZUS Coffee voucher by completing a few simple steps:
Visit a GWM dealership and take a test drive.
Follow GWM Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.
Receive the voucher upon completing the test drive.
Redeem the voucher at ZUS Coffee outlets nationwide.
Realise Your Dream Trip with the GWM TANK 300
Now in its second month, the “Realise Your Dream Trip” campaign offers exciting prizes:
Test Drive & Win: 25 winners will receive an RM888 travel voucher.
Buy & Win: Five new GWM TANK 300 owners stand a chance to win an RM8,888 travel voucher.
Modification Kit Giveaway: Customers purchasing the GWM TANK 300 have a chance to win an exclusive GWM Iron Cavalry Modification Kit.
Raya-tastic Book & Win Lucky Draw
Vehicle owners who register during the event will be entered into a grand prize draw, with prizes including:
iPhone 16
iPad Air
55-inch Samsung TV
Apple Watch SE
RM1,000 Petronas gift card
Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy
AirPods 4
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headset
PlayStation 5 Digital Console
RM2,000 travel voucher
Additionally, Raya envelopes will offer instant rewards such as RM50 vouchers for Nando’s, AEON, or Petronas, along with an exclusive RM1,500 prize.
With its blend of festivities, exclusive promotions, and exciting rewards, “Raya Bersama GWM” is set to bring Malaysians together for a truly memorable Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.