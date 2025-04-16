GWM Malaysia is ushering in the festive season with its “Raya Bersama GWM” campaign, a celebration of unity, joy, and togetherness. More than just a promotional event, the initiative aims to bring Malaysians closer through shared experiences, exclusive rewards, and festive activities.

As part of the celebration, GWM Malaysia has released a special music video, “Kita Ra Raya”, which is now available for viewing. The campaign will also feature a Raya-tastic Open House, running from April 12 to April 27, 2025, at selected dealerships nationwide. Visitors can enjoy festive refreshments and participate in the Book & Win Lucky Draw, with prizes worth up to RM150,000. Additionally, new buyers can take advantage of special Hari Raya promotions designed to enhance their balik kampung journeys.

Exclusive Raya Promotions

GWM Malaysia is offering a range of festive deals on its popular models, including:

Five years of free maintenance (parts and labour) for the GWM ORA GOOD CAT, GWM ORA 07, GWM TANK 300, and GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.

Up to RM25,000 in savings, low-interest rates, and a free home wall box charger for the GWM ORA GOOD CAT and GWM ORA 07.

6 + 2-year full vehicle warranty (excluding wear and tear) for the GWM ORA 07.

Six-year unlimited mileage warranty for the GWM TANK 300.

10,000 km free mileage with the GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.

Cui Anqi, Managing Director of GWM Malaysia, highlighted the significance of the celebration, stating that Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a time of unity and harmony. He emphasized that “Raya Bersama GWM” aims to capture this spirit through open house events, promotions, and giveaways while honoring Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity and strengthening ties with customers.