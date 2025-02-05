GWM Ora 03 GT displayed, Malaysian launch soon!

GWM MALAYSIA is preparing to introduce the high-performance Ora 03 (Good Cat) GT to the Malaysian market, following its recent appearance at Auto Shanghai 2025. The sportier and more dynamic version of the popular Good Cat signals GWM’s continued push into the electric vehicle (EV) sector, with the company confirming that bookings will open soon and deliveries are expected in the coming months.

The Ora Good Cat GT made a strong impression following its successful debut in Thailand and is set to bring a heightened level of excitement to Malaysia’s EV landscape. GWM Malaysia sees the launch as a crucial step in strengthening its electrification strategy and expanding its growing range of electric models in the country. Although pricing and full specifications have yet to be announced, expectations are high for the new model to appeal to design-conscious and performance-oriented buyers.

With an emphasis on sportier styling and enhanced performance, the Ora Good Cat GT departs significantly from the standard model. The exterior design features a striking black and yellow dual-tone finish, complemented by carbon-fibre-style accents that give the vehicle a more aggressive appearance. Larger 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with distinctive yellow brake callipers and revised front and rear bumpers further reinforce its athletic stance.

Inside the cabin, the Good Cat GT has been upgraded with premium Alcantara upholstery and GT-branded sports seats, aiming to deliver a more dynamic and premium driving experience. Performance improvements are also notable, with the GT variant delivering 169hp and 250Nm of torque, a significant boost over the standard model’s 141hp output. The model is powered by a 57.7 kWh battery, offering an estimated range of 460km based on the NEDC testing cycle. While this figure is slightly lower than that of the regular Good Cat, the reduction is attributed to the model’s sportier tuning and performance upgrades.

Positioned to compete against rivals such as the BYD Dolphin and MG 4 EV, the Ora Good Cat GT seeks to differentiate itself with its distinctive design and youthful appeal. GWM Malaysia believes the model’s unique combination of sporty aesthetics and enhanced driving performance will allow it to carve a strong niche in the increasingly competitive Malaysian EV market.

Further announcements regarding pricing, detailed specifications, and test drive opportunities are expected in the near future. The Ora Good Cat GT is poised to become one of the year’s most anticipated electric vehicle launches, strengthening GWM’s presence and influence in Malaysia’s rapidly evolving automotive sector.