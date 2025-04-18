GWM Tank 500 hybrid set to make Malaysian debut

GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) MALAYSIA is preparing to introduce the all-new GWM Tank 500 to the local market, positioning it as a formidable contender in the premium SUV segment. Expected to arrive with a price tag below RM350,000, the Tank 500 will be offered exclusively as a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), pairing powerful off-road capabilities with refined luxury and advanced technology.

The Tank 500 is designed to cater to discerning buyers who demand both rugged performance and premium comfort, while also embracing electrified motoring. As a full-size SUV, it boasts commanding road presence with substantial dimensions, measuring 5,078 mm in length, 1,934 mm in width, and 1,905 mm in height, riding on a 2,850 mm wheelbase, making it slightly bigger than a Land Cruiser.

Its exterior design balances muscularity with sophistication, featuring automatic LED headlights with daytime running lights and fog lamps, large 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a powered tailgate, and power-retractable side steps. Buyers will be able to choose from three exterior finishes—Crystal Gray, Hamilton White, and Sun Black.

Under the hood, the Tank 500’s hybrid powertrain combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor. The combustion engine produces 244PS and 380Nm of torque, while the electric motor adds 106PS and 268Nm. Together, the system delivers a total output of 346PS and a robust 648Nm of torque. Power is sent through a 9-speed Hydraulic Automatic Transmission (HAT), with a selectable four-wheel-drive system and a comprehensive suite of eleven drive modes—four for on-road and seven for off-road conditions.

Engineered for challenging terrain, the Tank 500 includes a mechanical locking centre differential and electronically controlled front and rear differential locks. Off-road-specific technologies such as “Tank Turn” for tight cornering, off-road cruise control, and a ground clearance of 224 mm ensure its ability to traverse tough environments. A notable feature is the 800 mm wading depth capability, supported by a water depth detection system. A Body Transparent System using cameras provides underbody visibility, enhancing driver awareness in demanding conditions.

Inside, the Tank 500 exudes a luxurious and tech-savvy ambience. The cabin features quilted Nappa leather seats, with the front seats offering electric adjustment, massage functions, and ventilation. A triple-zone climate control system and rear sunshades ensure passenger comfort across all rows. The third-row seats can be electrically folded or unfolded via boot-mounted controls.

Technology is central to the Tank 500’s appeal. It comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a large 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, a head-up display, and a wireless smartphone charger.

On the safety front, the SUV is equipped with six airbags and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping and Lane Centring Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and both Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems with automatic braking.

Slated for launch in Malaysia in the near future, the GWM Tank 500 offers a compelling package that blends rugged durability with luxury refinement. With its impressive hybrid performance, off-road credentials, and comprehensive feature list, it stands out as a strong alternative to more established premium SUVs in the market.