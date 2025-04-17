Hennessey unveils Venom F5 evolution

HENNESSEY Special Vehicles has officially introduced the Venom F5 Evolution, a significantly upgraded iteration of its celebrated hypercar, now recognised as the most powerful road-legal car powered solely by an internal combustion engine. Developed in partnership with Ilmor Engineering, the new model generates power, accompanied by substantial improvements in aerodynamics, suspension, handling, and comfort.

The launch of the Venom F5 Evolution marks a pivotal moment in Hennessey’s ongoing mission to redefine the limits of performance and engineering. The Texan manufacturer, known for pushing the boundaries of speed and design, embarked on an intensive development programme following customer demand for enhanced capability. As a result, the F5 Evolution incorporates a comprehensive suite of upgrades designed to refine both on-track performance and grand touring comfort.

At the heart of this next-generation hypercar lies the newly optimised ‘Fury’ engine, a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 created through a collaboration with high-performance specialists Ilmor Engineering. Building upon the original powerplant, the revised engine benefits from advanced componentry including the world’s largest mirror-image turbochargers (Precision 76/80 Next Gen), Ilmor-designed billet aluminium pistons, extreme-duty aluminium connecting rods, lightweight titanium exhaust valves, high-capacity fuel injectors, and refined billet valve covers. These enhancements collectively contribute to an increase of 214 brake horsepower (bhp) over the original output.

The result is a staggering total of 2,031bhp at 8,000 rpm and 1,959Nm of torque at 5,200 rpm, delivered while using Shell E85 pump fuel. This immense power propels the Venom F5 Evolution from zero to 322km/h in a mere 10.3 seconds, positioning it at the pinnacle of combustion-engine performance.

To ensure that the added power translates to optimal drivability, the F5 Evolution is fitted with a new adaptive suspension system. Controlled via steering-wheel-mounted toggles, the system automatically adjusts parameters such as ride height, roll, pitch, and steering responsiveness to suit five selectable modes: Sport, Road Race, Drag, Wet, and the full-performance F5 Mode. This allows the driver to seamlessly transition from track-focused dynamics to comfortable long-distance cruising.

Aerodynamics have also undergone substantial revision, guided by acclaimed aerodynamicist Dr. Mark Handford, known for his work in Formula One and IndyCar. A reimagined front splitter, dive planes near the front wheels, tyre wake deflectors, and new louvres enhance downforce and manage airflow. The underside of the car was significantly reengineered to optimise high-speed stability. A Gurney lip on the trailing edge of the rear spoiler ensures enhanced traction during both acceleration and deceleration.

Inside, Hennessey’s engineers responded to customer requests for improved comfort during extended drives by introducing a suite of ‘Touring’ options. These include ergonomically refined leather-wrapped carbon seats with increased bolstering, a more refined touring exhaust system, and even a carbon-fibre drinks holder. The new Touring Carbon Seats, while retaining their exposed carbon shell and ‘blast-off’ aerospace-inspired design, offer increased support and comfort for long-distance motoring.

The Evolution upgrade package, which encompasses the enhanced engine, revised suspension, and aerodynamic improvements, is available to both new customers and existing owners of the Venom F5 Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution variants. The package is priced at $285,000 (RM1,257,420), with the optional Touring upgrades offered at an additional cost.

Hennessey’s founder and CEO, John Hennessey, confirmed that nearly 30 examples of the original F5 have already been delivered globally, with this new iteration representing the culmination of feedback and engineering ambition. He stated that customer interest in greater power and versatility played a central role in shaping the Evolution project.