Honda Malaysia opens new HR-V bookings for Q3 2025 launch

HONDA Malaysia has officially opened bookings for the highly anticipated New Honda HR-V, ahead of its scheduled launch in the third quarter of 2025. Bookings can be made at all authorised dealerships nationwide as well as through the brand’s online platforms.

The updated HR-V arrives as a refreshed contender in the B-segment SUV category, reinforcing its position as one of Honda’s most successful models in Malaysia. With over 169,000 units sold since its local debut in 2015, the HR-V has long established itself as the country’s best-selling non-national B-SUV. For the first five months of 2025, it has continued to dominate sales for Honda Malaysia.

Building on its legacy of style, practicality and performance, the latest iteration of the HR-V boasts an enhanced exterior and updated mechanical offerings. The new design presents a bolder and smarter aesthetic, featuring a streamlined minimalist front grille, striking 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, and a full LED taillight strip that emphasises the vehicle’s modern presence.

The New HR-V e:HEV RS variant leads the charge with its intelligent hybrid powertrain, combining efficiency with an engaging driving experience. The 1.5-litre e:HEV system produces 131PS and 253Nm of torque, delivering smooth acceleration and responsive hybrid performance. Drivers can choose between three distinct driving modes – Econ, Normal, and Sport – to suit various road conditions and personal preferences.

In addition to the hybrid variant, the New HR-V is also offered with a 1.5-litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine generating 181PS and 240Nm of torque for a more dynamic experience. A naturally aspirated 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine is also available, producing 121PS and 145Nm, catering to those who favour refined efficiency.

Safety remains a cornerstone of the HR-V’s appeal. The updated model is equipped with the comprehensive Honda SENSING suite, which now includes Adaptive Driving Beam and Active Cornering Light – features that enhance visibility and further refine the SUV’s safety credentials. These additions ensure the HR-V maintains its reputation as a technologically advanced and family-friendly vehicle for Malaysian roads.

To complement its enhanced features, the New HR-V will be available in two new bold exterior colours: Phoenix Orange Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl. These fresh finishes add a sporty, premium touch to the SUV, giving buyers more expressive options to match their style.

With a strong track record and widespread appeal among urban and suburban buyers, the New HR-V looks set to continue its success story in Malaysia. Interested customers may place their bookings via prebook.honda.com.my or through the HondaTouch mobile application.