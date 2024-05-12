Honda Prelude concept showcased at KLIMS 2024

HONDA introduced the Prelude Concept at the 2024 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), marking its Southeast Asian debut following showcases in Europe and Japan. This strategic unveiling underscores Honda’s commitment to performance and sustainability, highlighting its innovative hybrid technology and design. The Prelude Concept exemplifies Honda’s drive to combine thrilling performance with environmentally conscious engineering, aligning with evolving market demands in the region.

The Prelude Concept features Honda’s advanced e:HEV hybrid system, an evolution of the technology used in the Civic and CR-V models. This setup ensures a seamless balance between performance and efficiency, delivering an engaging driving experience. Honda has emphasised that this hybrid system has been meticulously engineered to provide dynamic performance while maintaining optimal fuel efficiency. However, specific technical details were not revealed.

The Prelude Concept represents a bold step forward in Honda’s strategy, particularly as it gears up for production as a 2026 model. By showcasing this concept at KLIMS, Honda aims to gauge market interest in Southeast Asia, a critical region for its e:HEV technology expansion. This unveiling also reflects Honda’s ambition to rejuvenate the hybrid sports coupe segment, offering a glimpse of what’s to come in the company’s electrified lineup.

In addition to the Prelude, Honda’s booth at KLIMS 2024 features an array of hybrid and high-performance models. These include the powerful Civic Type R, equipped with a 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo engine that delivers an impressive 319PS and 420Nm of torque. This model highlights Honda’s legacy in performance engineering, boasting acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.5 seconds and four driving modes, including a customisable Individual mode.

Honda is also showcasing its e:HEV-powered vehicles across multiple segments. The CR-V and Civic models, equipped with a 2.0-litre e:HEV system, offer a blend of advanced performance and fuel efficiency. This powertrain delivers up to 335Nm of torque and 184PS of maximum power in the CR-V, while the Civic continues its legacy with premium interior features and a thrilling driving experience. Meanwhile, the City, City Hatchback, and HR-V models with a 1.5-litre e:HEV system provide outstanding torque performance and fuel efficiency, making them versatile choices for various driving needs.

Honda Malaysia will introduce its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the Honda e:N1, in 2025. Equipped with an innovative three-in-one electric motor system, it delivers instant responsiveness and exhilarating acceleration, redefining the electric driving experience.

True to Honda’s DNA, the e:N1 combines cutting-edge technology with dynamic performance, ensuring a thrilling and practical ride. This BEV marks Honda’s commitment to a sustainable, electrified future while retaining its driver-focused innovation.

The 2024 KLIMS runs from December 5 to 11 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Visitors can witness the Prelude Concept and Honda’s other innovative models, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable yet exhilarating automotive design. This event marks a significant milestone in Honda’s regional strategy and its vision for the future of hybrid and electrified vehicles.