ICAUR Malaysia has officially opened its first dealership, iCAUR Glenmarie, in Shah Alam, marking a major milestone for the young EV marque. More than just a local debut, this flagship facility is also the brand’s first dealership worldwide, underscoring Malaysia’s significance as a launchpad for iCAUR’s global journey.

The dealership is operated by Absolute Motor Sdn Bhd and represents a pivotal step as iCAUR moves closer to the introduction of its first model, the iCAUR 03, which will be launched on 9 September 2025.

Within just four months of its debut at the Malaysian Autoshow 2025, iCAUR has established itself as a brand that embodies individuality, playfulness, and modern mobility. The Glenmarie outlet reflects this spirit, setting the tone for a global network that aims to deliver vehicles defined by bold design, advanced technology and a lifestyle-focused ecosystem.

Absolute Motor’s commitment to the brand was clear from the outset, with the company positioning itself as the first in the world to establish an iCAUR dealership. The partnership is rooted in a shared belief in sustainable mobility and the growing demand for electric vehicles that complement contemporary lifestyles.

Spanning 18,912 square feet, the flagship Glenmarie centre has been designed as a lifestyle hub rather than a conventional showroom. Facilities include a five-car display gallery, a lounge serving coffee and pastries with complimentary Wi-Fi, two private EV charging bays, and a dedicated delivery bay. Adding a unique twist, the dealership also features the iCAUR Arcade — a gaming zone created to enhance the ownership and visitor experience.

On the technical side, the after-sales service centre is equipped with three service bays and a dedicated customisation bay. The facility has the capacity to service up to 300 vehicles per month and is supported by a 30-member team of trained specialists.

By mid-September, iCAUR Malaysia expects to expand its footprint with 18 sales points and nine full dealerships nationwide, with Absolute Motor also planning to extend its presence through additional outlets.

The iCAUR 03, the brand’s first model, will arrive in Malaysia with prices estimated between RM145,000 and RM155,000. Early customers can secure a fully refundable booking of RM1,000 to become among the first owners.

Two variants will be available at launch. The iCAUR 03 2WD comes with a 184PS electric motor producing 220Nm of torque, powered by a 65.7kWh LFP battery that delivers an NEDC-rated range of 426km.

For drivers seeking more performance, the iCAUR 03 Intelligent Wheel Drive variant offers dual motors generating 205kW (279PS) and 385Nm of torque, paired with a 69.8kWh battery offering a 418km range (NEDC).

The Glenmarie outlet is located at 12, Jalan Pendaftar U1/54, Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya, Shah Alam, and operates from 8.30am to 6.00pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and 9.00am to 5.00pm on Sundays. The service centre runs from 8.30am to 5.00pm, Monday to Saturday.

iCAUR is a global EV brand born from the collaboration between Chery, with its decades of automotive expertise, and SmartMi Tech, recognised for its innovation and connectivity-driven approach. Conceived for international markets from the start, iCAUR combines expressive design, intelligent features, and engaging driving performance under its “Born to Play” philosophy.

After making its global debut at the 2025 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, iCAUR has announced plans to expand to 100 countries and establish over 2,000 sales and service centres worldwide by 2028. In Malaysia, its growth is aligned with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB), which target 80% EV adoption by 2050.