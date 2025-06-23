Jaecoo J7 Phev signals strong shift towards hybrid mobility in Malaysia

OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia is witnessing a marked rise in public confidence surrounding the transition to new energy mobility, with plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) emerging as a practical solution for consumers navigating range anxiety and reliability concerns. Central to this momentum is the successful introduction of the JAECOO J7 PHEV, launched in February 2025, which has rapidly gained traction in the local market.

Positioned as a benchmark in the premium off-road SUV segment, the J7 PHEV integrates cutting-edge performance with a highly competitive pricing and warranty structure. Within just four months of its debut, over 800 units have been registered in Malaysia—a significant milestone reflecting the growing acceptance of hybrid technology in a traditionally internal combustion engine-dominated landscape.

Equipped with OMODA | JAECOO’s proprietary Super Hybrid System (SHS), the J7 PHEV offers a seamless blend of electric and fuel-powered efficiency. On a full tank and a fully charged battery, the SUV can cover more than 1,300 kilometres based on NEDC standards. The vehicle also boasts a class-leading all-electric range of 106 kilometres, catering to urban commuters seeking emission-free mobility within city limits, while ensuring extended travel capabilities for longer journeys.

Emily Lek, Vice President of OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia, described the J7 PHEV as a segment leader in both innovation and practicality. She emphasised the importance of continuous consumer education regarding hybrid systems, particularly as awareness remains in its early stages within Malaysia. To that end, the company has initiated PHEV familiarisation sessions designed to support customers throughout their ownership experience.

The brand’s commitment to customer engagement was underscored during a recent handover event celebrating the delivery of 100 units to early adopters. Lek reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting its growing user base, recognising these initial owners as vital ambassadors for the brand’s push into electrified mobility.

Among those celebrating their transition to hybrid ownership was Manivannan Manickam, who shared that the J7 PHEV has been a reliable and comfortable option for his family, eliminating frequent fuel stops and aligning perfectly with his lifestyle needs. Similarly, Singaporean owner Ian Chan undertook a cross-border journey to attend the community event in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the model’s long-range capability and the growing regional interest in hybrid mobility solutions. Fellow driver Andy Wong also praised the vehicle’s design, features, and smooth drive, noting the educational value of the event in helping owners maximise their vehicle’s efficiency.

Beyond performance, the JAECOO J7 PHEV has set new benchmarks for safety and technological advancement in its category. Its hybrid powertrain delivers a total output of 341hp and 525 Nm of torque, supported by intelligent drive modes that let users choose between fuel efficiency or high-powered driving. Even in a power-depleted state, the vehicle achieves a remarkable fuel consumption of just 4.77 litres per 100 km.

Priced at RM158,800, the J7 PHEV features comprehensive safety systems including Level 2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), eight airbags, a Driver Monitoring System, Lane Departure Prevention, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Built for resilience in Malaysia’s tropical climate, the SUV is equipped with an 18.3 kWh LFP battery engineered to withstand high temperatures and flooding, ensuring year-round dependability.

With strong early demand and a growing community of hybrid adopters, the JAECOO J7 PHEV marks a significant step forward in Malaysia’s clean mobility evolution. OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia remains focused on accelerating this transition, positioning the brand at the forefront of the country’s emerging hybrid vehicle market.