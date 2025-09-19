JETOUR MALAYSIA is celebrating Malaysia Day this year by giving back to local customers in a big way. The brand has rolled out petrol rewards worth more than RM1 million, available throughout September, as part of a nationwide initiative to thank Malaysians for their support.

The campaign is straightforward: the first 916 customers will receive an RM2,000 petrol card along with one year of complimentary comprehensive insurance. Civil servants are also being recognised through the Pride of the Nation Programme, which offers them an additional three per cent rebate on top of existing monthly promotions. Jetour says these gestures are designed to deliver meaningful benefits to families while paying tribute to those who serve the community.

The celebrations continue this weekend at KLCC, where Jetour takes on the role of Key Sponsor and Official Car Partner of the Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2025. Visitors to the event can explore the brand’s showcase, engage with product specialists, and arrange test drives or assistance with redeeming the September offers.

This latest milestone comes on the back of a strong market debut. Since arriving in Malaysia, Jetour has already achieved over 2,000 bookings and delivered more than 1,000 vehicles within three months. The brand has also established local assembly operations in Johor Bahru through B-Assembly, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berjaya Assets Berhad, underscoring its long-term commitment to Malaysia.

For those unable to make it to KLCC, Jetour has been running dealership outreach programmes across the Klang Valley as well as selected areas in the north and south of the country throughout September. These touchpoints give customers the opportunity to view the cars up close, book test drives, and secure promotional packages.

With its latest rewards programme and growing presence, Jetour is setting out to build not just sales figures but lasting connections with Malaysian families – one journey at a time.