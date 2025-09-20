Russian strikes kill one and wound 13 in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region

KYIV: Russian overnight strikes in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region killed one person and wounded 13 others, according to Ukrainian officials on Saturday.

Sergiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, confirmed the casualties on the Telegram platform.

He stated that Russian forces used drones and missiles, damaging residential buildings and causing fires.

One man remains in serious condition following the attacks.

Ukraine issued a nationwide air alert as several regions reported major assaults.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, reported strikes around the capital.

“The enemy is attacking with strike drones and missiles. Peaceful settlements of the region are under attack,“ he said.

The mayor of Mykolaiv confirmed Russian drones and missiles hit the southern city but reported no casualties.

Russian officials claimed their forces repelled massive Ukrainian attacks in the Volgograd and Rostov regions.

One person was wounded in Russia’s nearby Saratov region during the clashes.

Russian forces continue their months-long offensive across eastern Ukraine, aiming to capture Donetsk and Lugansk.

Hopes for a truce diminished after US President Donald Trump’s separate meetings with Vladimir Putin and Volodomyr Zelensky last month.

Estonia reported three Russian air force planes violated its airspace on Friday, raising concerns in the EU and NATO.

Moscow denied the allegation of airspace violation. – AFP