$!Kia Unveils PV5 WAV

KIA CORPORATION has unveiled its latest innovation in accessible transport with the debut of its PV5 Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit, held in collaboration with the UK’s Motability Operations Ltd. The showcase marks a significant advancement in Kia’s global commitment to inclusive and sustainable mobility.
The PV5 WAV, part of Kia’s expanding Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) portfolio, represents a fusion of advanced electric vehicle technology and inclusive design. Developed specifically for individuals with mobility challenges, the model exemplifies the automaker’s vision of a future where transport is equitable, sustainable, and accessible to all.
Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the PBV Division at Kia, emphasised that the PV5 WAV is not merely a mode of transport, but a symbol of autonomy and empowerment. He noted that by combining innovative PBV architecture with human-centric design, Kia aims to ensure that individuals with disabilities can participate fully in the transition to electric mobility.
The need for accessible transport is growing globally due to rising life expectancy and an ageing population, which is creating increasing demand for WAVs. Simultaneously, the decline in availability of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which were often adapted into WAVs, has created an urgent need for purpose-built electric alternatives. Kia’s PV5 WAV is a direct response to this shift, offering a ready-made electric solution for the next era of mobility.
Kia’s efforts to champion mobility for all are long-standing. Since 2012, the company has implemented initiatives like the “Green Trip” project in South Korea, aimed at improving travel access for people with disabilities. In 2021, Kia expanded its reach through a universal mobility pilot project in Los Angeles, providing accessible ride-hailing services for those with specific mobility needs.
The new PV5 WAV has been meticulously designed to cater not only to wheelchair users but also to their caregivers and family members. Key features include a side-entry configuration for safe kerbside boarding, a third-row tip-up seat to facilitate assistance, and a reinforced entry ramp capable of supporting up to 300kg. The wheelchair restraint system has also been specially developed to maximise safety and ease of use.
Manufacturing of the side-entry variant will take place at Kia’s Hwaseong EVO Plant in Korea. The facility employs the company’s Made-In-Plant system, which prioritises environmentally sustainable production processes. This approach aligns with Kia’s broader strategy of reducing environmental impact while lowering entry barriers for those in need of accessible transport.
On the technology front, the PV5 WAV integrates accessibility applications built on the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), ensuring intuitive operation for users with diverse needs.
Kia’s collaboration with Motability Operations, the UK’s leading vehicle leasing provider for disabled drivers, is central to the rollout strategy. Through the Motability Scheme, individuals receiving eligible disability benefits are able to lease adapted vehicles that enable access to employment, healthcare, education and daily independence. This partnership strengthens Kia’s role as a leader in sustainable, customer-focused mobility solutions.
Looking ahead, Kia intends to extend its PBV WAV offerings beyond the UK, bringing the benefits of the PV5 to new markets as part of a global expansion of its inclusive mobility portfolio. This move reinforces the brand’s objective of delivering electric, accessible solutions that serve humanity at large.