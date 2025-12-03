Lexus unveils the next-gen RZ battery EV

LEXUS has introduced the latest iteration of its battery electric vehicle (BEV), the new RZ, marking a significant step in the brand’s continued expansion into the luxury EV market. The model will be released gradually across various global markets beginning September 2025.

The unveiling reinforces Lexus’ leadership in vehicle electrification, a position it has held since the introduction of the RX 400h in 2005. By 2024, the brand had achieved a milestone with electrified vehicles, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electric models, accounting for more than half of its lineup. Lexus remains committed to increasing the adoption of BEVs, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids while advancing vehicle technology to enhance driving performance, mobility solutions, and sustainability efforts.

The new RZ introduces a fully reengineered BEV system designed to provide higher motor output, an extended driving range, and significantly reduced charging time. The inclusion of Lexus’ next-generation Steer-by-Wire System brings a new dimension to handling, improving steering precision and responsiveness. Enhancements to the platform have refined the Lexus Driving Signature, ensuring a more intuitive and engaging experience behind the wheel. Additionally, the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system has been further optimised to deliver a performance that faithfully responds to the driver’s intent.

One of the standout additions to the RZ lineup is the high-performance RZ 550e F SPORT. This model is equipped with more powerful front and rear motors, producing a maximum system output of 402hp. Designed for an exhilarating driving experience, the RZ 550e F SPORT offers enhanced acceleration and agility. Lexus has also introduced Interactive Manual Drive for the first time, a feature that synchronises acceleration and deceleration with immersive sound. This innovation provides a heightened sense of engagement and a sportier feel for the driver.

The exterior design of the new RZ incorporates exclusive color options, front and rear spoilers, and aerodynamic wheels, all of which enhance the vehicle’s overall performance and visual appeal. The interior reflects Lexus’ signature craftsmanship, offering a clean and spacious cabin designed for both comfort and sportiness. The F SPORT model features exclusive design elements, including a uniquely designed steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and high-performance seats, all of which contribute to a more immersive driving experience.

Lexus has designed the new RZ to cater to a broad spectrum of drivers, from those who prioritise everyday convenience to those seeking an engaging and dynamic ride. With its latest advancements in electrification, cutting-edge technology, and refined performance, Lexus continues to strengthen its position in the luxury EV segment while advancing its vision for a sustainable future.